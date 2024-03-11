Indian Military Personnel Depart Maldives, Civilian Experts to Operate Addu Helicopters

In a significant development, Indian military personnel, who have been operating helicopters gifted by the Indian government in Addu, Maldives, have concluded their mission and left the country. The departure marks a transition to civilian operation of these critical air assets, reflecting evolving defense and diplomatic relations between India and Maldives.

Shift in Operations

Previously, the operation of the helicopters stationed in Gan, Addu, was exclusively managed by Indian military personnel. This team, comprising approximately 25 members, played a crucial role in running the helicopter services, which are vital for local transportation, emergency medical services, and maritime surveillance. With their departure, the responsibility for operating these helicopters will now fall to civilian experts from India, ensuring continuity of services while transitioning to a more civilian-focused operation.

Broader Implications

This move is part of a larger scale withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives, with a total of 89 members expected to leave the country as per the schedule. This withdrawal underscores a significant shift in the bilateral relations between the two countries, moving towards a partnership that emphasizes civilian and technical cooperation over military presence. It also reflects the Maldives' growing confidence in managing its defense and security operations with a reduced foreign military footprint.

Future Cooperation

Despite the military personnel's departure, the collaboration between India and Maldives is far from over. Both countries have expressed a continued commitment to strengthening their ties, with a focus on civilian-led initiatives and technical cooperation. The transition of helicopter operations to civilian experts is just one aspect of this broader cooperative framework, which is expected to encompass a variety of sectors including technology, healthcare, and education.

The departure of Indian military personnel from Maldives and the subsequent operational transition of the Addu helicopters signify a new chapter in the bilateral relations of the two nations. As civilian experts take the helm, the focus on technical and developmental cooperation is poised to usher in a period of enhanced mutual benefits and strengthened diplomatic ties.