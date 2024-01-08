en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Zudio’s Rise in Small-Town India: A New Fashion Revolution

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
Zudio’s Rise in Small-Town India: A New Fashion Revolution

As the sun sets on the horizon of small-town India, a new fashion beacon rises. Zudio, an apparel and lifestyle brand owned by Noel Tata’s Trent, has been capturing the hearts and wallets of young couples with its affordable fast-fashion offerings. The brand’s economic strategy, combined with an understanding of its target audience, has set the stage for a new fashion revolution, challenging established giants like Reliance.

The Zudio Phenomenon

Concentrating on the age group of 28-35, Zudio has made a significant impact on the fashion scene in small-town India. With prices comfortably set below Rs 1,000, the brand presents a unique blend of style and affordability, making it a preferred choice for young couples seeking trendy apparel. The brand’s strategy pays off handsomely, with its revenues projected to surpass a staggering Rs 4,000 crore by the end of 2023. This growth is supported by Zudio’s larger-than-life network of over 400 stores across the country.

Competitive Landscape

However, the brand’s success has not gone unnoticed. Reliance, in collaboration with Chinese mega fast-fashion brand Shein, is gearing up to challenge Zudio’s dominance. This competition signals a fierce battle for the fashion crown in small-town India. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in this fashion-forward war.

Air India’s Turnaround

While Zudio conquers the fashion front, another Tata group entity, Air India, is navigating the skies of restructuring. Under Tata’s stewardship, the airline is undergoing a complex transformation to restore consumer confidence. The turnaround strategy includes new fleet deliveries, revamped staff uniforms, and the introduction of long-haul flights.

The entire process is under intense scrutiny, as Tata may eventually integrate its airline brands under the Air India master brand. The success of Vistara, particularly among business travellers, adds an intriguing dimension to Tata’s post-pandemic airline restructuring strategy. It reiterates the group’s ability to steer successful turnarounds, further strengthening Tata’s position as a formidable player in diverse sectors.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
31 seconds ago
Sylvester Nzioka Appointed New COO of Jubilee Allianz General Insurance Kenya
Sylvester Nzioka has been named the new chief operating officer and principal officer of Jubilee Allianz General Insurance Kenya Limited, effective January 1. He succeeds Adja Samb, who has helmed the insurer since July 2021. Nzioka’s appointment is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Nzioka’s Journey Within the Group Nzioka brings to his
Sylvester Nzioka Appointed New COO of Jubilee Allianz General Insurance Kenya
PRO MEDEX's Stock Value Dips Significantly: A Detailed Look
2 mins ago
PRO MEDEX's Stock Value Dips Significantly: A Detailed Look
Thomas Restout Takes Helm as B2C2's New Group CEO
2 mins ago
Thomas Restout Takes Helm as B2C2's New Group CEO
Woolworths South Africa Denies Rumors of Going Fully Cashless
46 seconds ago
Woolworths South Africa Denies Rumors of Going Fully Cashless
Molan Steel Co. Secures Sharia-Compliant Credit Facilities from AlBilad Bank
1 min ago
Molan Steel Co. Secures Sharia-Compliant Credit Facilities from AlBilad Bank
McEnies CEO Expresses Optimism for 2024, Urges Government Action on Security
2 mins ago
McEnies CEO Expresses Optimism for 2024, Urges Government Action on Security
Latest Headlines
World News
Tonbridge Juddians Triumph Over North Walsham in National League 2 East Rugby Match
1 min
Tonbridge Juddians Triumph Over North Walsham in National League 2 East Rugby Match
Sudan's Foreign Minister Criticizes Hemetti's PR Campaign as an Attempt to Mask Human Rights Abuses
2 mins
Sudan's Foreign Minister Criticizes Hemetti's PR Campaign as an Attempt to Mask Human Rights Abuses
Retired Champion Stuart Hall's Anniversary Fundraiser for Young Cancer Patient Aimee Johnstone
2 mins
Retired Champion Stuart Hall's Anniversary Fundraiser for Young Cancer Patient Aimee Johnstone
Clarivate's 2024 'Drugs to Watch' Report: Forecasting Transformative Therapeutics
2 mins
Clarivate's 2024 'Drugs to Watch' Report: Forecasting Transformative Therapeutics
Neurodegenerative Disease Research: On the Brink of a Revolution
3 mins
Neurodegenerative Disease Research: On the Brink of a Revolution
Australian Road Nationals Conclude with Jayco AlUla's Sweep and Rising Cycling Stars
4 mins
Australian Road Nationals Conclude with Jayco AlUla's Sweep and Rising Cycling Stars
CES 2024: Withings Introduces BeamO, Revolutionizing Home Healthcare
5 mins
CES 2024: Withings Introduces BeamO, Revolutionizing Home Healthcare
Mysterious Illness Hospitalizes 10-Year-Old Boy for Over 300 Days
5 mins
Mysterious Illness Hospitalizes 10-Year-Old Boy for Over 300 Days
Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles in Besiktas' Crosshairs
5 mins
Newcastle United's Jamaal Lascelles in Besiktas' Crosshairs
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
46 mins
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
2 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
3 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
5 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
5 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
6 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
6 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
9 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
9 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app