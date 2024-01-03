Zuari Farmhub Ltd Unveils Revolutionary Nano Fertilizers to Transform Indian Agriculture

India’s leading agri-inputs company, Zuari Farmhub Ltd (ZFHL), has broken new ground in the agricultural sector with the launch of its revolutionary nano fertilizers, Nano Shakti Nano Urea and Nano Shakti Nano DAP. The company received the government’s green light to manufacture these products, as outlined in the Gazette of India on November 29, 2023.

Collaboration with TERI and Green Nano Bio-Technology

The development of these innovative products is the fruit of a collaboration with The Energy and Research Institute (TERI). Utilizing green nano bio-technology, this partnership has brought to life fertilizers that promise a transformative impact on farming practices. Nano fertilizers comprise nano-sized nutrient particles that offer enhanced absorption by plants. This superior nutrient utilization translates into minimized wastage and maximized results.

Aiming to Transform Indian Agriculture

The launch of these nano fertilizers is a monumental step towards transforming Indian agriculture. Madan Pandey, the managing director of ZFHL, views this development as a clear indication of the potential of green nano bio-technology in enhancing agricultural productivity. The products, promising to boost crop yields and improve soil health, will be exclusively marketed by Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (PPL) under the brand name Jai Kisaan Navratna Nano Shakti. The aim is to make this advanced technology accessible to farmers all across India.

Benefits Over Traditional Fertilizers

Nano fertilizers are touted to offer a slew of benefits over their traditional counterparts. Apart from increased nutrient uptake and higher crop yields, these fertilizers reduce usage, resulting in significant cost savings for farmers. Furthermore, they have a smaller environmental footprint, and minimize the risk of fertilizer run-off into water sources. This avoids the negative health and environmental impacts often associated with traditional fertilizers, positioning nano fertilizers as a sustainable and efficient alternative for the future of agriculture.