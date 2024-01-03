en English
Zoom Expands in India Amid Surge in User Base and Security Concerns

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
Zoom Expands in India Amid Surge in User Base and Security Concerns

The COVID-19 lockdown has seen video conferencing giant, Zoom Video Communications, witness an exponential surge in its user base in India, with a staggering growth of 70 times the pre-pandemic numbers. To cater to this burgeoning demand, Zoom has broadened its operations in India, opening a new technology center in Bangalore. This center is an addition to its existing offices and data centers in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Zoom’s Rapid Growth Amid Challenges

While Zoom has capitalized on the increased demand for virtual communication during the global pandemic, it has not been without its share of challenges. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), the nation’s primary government agency for managing computer security incidents, has issued a high-severity advisory, highlighting several vulnerabilities within Zoom products. These security flaws could potentially empower an authenticated user to launch a denial-of-service attack, escalate privileges, or gain access to sensitive information.

Security Concerns and Measures

The vulnerabilities reported are largely attributed to improper authentication, path traversal, inadequate access control, and cryptographic problems. Zoom, however, has promptly responded to these concerns by releasing security patches. Users are strongly advised to implement these patches to safeguard their systems and continue their digital interactions securely.

The Larger Picture

Despite these challenges, India continues to be a pivotal market for Zoom’s business expansion in the Asia-Pacific region. CERT-In operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) of the Government of India, reflecting the importance of cybersecurity in this digital age. The surge in Zoom’s user base and its subsequent expansion is a testament to the rapid digitization of communication in the post-pandemic world.

India Security
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

