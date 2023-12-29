en English
Business

Zomato’s Taxing Dispute: A Rs 402-Crore Show-Cause Notice from GST Authorities

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:52 am EST
Zomato's Taxing Dispute: A Rs 402-Crore Show-Cause Notice from GST Authorities

Food delivery giant, Zomato, has found itself in the midst of a taxing dispute with the goods and services tax (GST) authorities in India. On December 28th, its shares took a 2 percent dip following the receipt of a show-cause notice for unpaid GST dues to the tune of Rs 402 crore. The root of the conflict lies in delivery charges collected by Zomato from customers on behalf of their delivery partners, spanning from October 29, 2019, to March 31, 2022.

A Notice Under Section 74 (1)

The show-cause notice, issued under Section 74 (1) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, comes bundled with interest and penalties. Zomato’s counter argument is that it is not liable for the tax as the delivery charges are collected for delivery partners, not for the company itself. As such, the company is gearing up to file an appropriate response to the notice, emphasizing that no order has been passed against them and their disclosure is merely a precaution due to the substantial amount involved.

Impact on Zomato’s Financial Performance

The contested amount looms large, especially when juxtaposed against Zomato’s financial performance in the September quarter, where it posted a net profit of Rs 36 crore on revenue of Rs 2,848 crore. Despite this legal hurdle, Zomato’s stock has shown resilience and even thrived, rising 110 percent in 2023, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50 index.

Views and Investment Tips

It is important to note that views and investment tips on Moneycontrol.com are the opinions of their respective experts and not of the website or its management. The article also highlights the availability of various investment and credit score services.

Business India
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

