Zomato’s Stock Rises, LIC Receives GST Notice: Today’s Top Business Stories

This morning’s business landscape has been marked by significant developments in the corporate sphere, with market dynamics heavily influenced by regulatory changes and strategic decisions. In the food delivery industry, Zomato’s stock has experienced a notable rise. This surge comes in the wake of the company’s decision to hike its platform fee by 33%, moving from Rs 3 to Rs 4, in a bid to counterbalance the impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on delivery charges.

Zomato’s Strategic Move

International brokerage firm CLSA has maintained an optimistic outlook towards Zomato’s stock, issuing a ‘buy’ call with a target price of Rs 168 per share. This confidence is grounded in the belief that the increased platform fee could potentially offset the GST’s impact on delivery charges. Akshant Goyal, Zomato’s CFO, has articulated the company’s commitment to maintaining a delicate balance between affordable services and sustainable economics. He believes that this strategic decision will bolster the company’s revenue and profitability.

LIC in the Face of Compliance Issues

In other corporate news, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has received a GST notice from Maharashtra’s deputy commissioner of state tax, amounting to Rs 806.3 crore. This citation is related to compliance issues from FY 2017-18 and involves both GST dues and interest payments. LIC, however, is not taking this order lightly and has plans to challenge it.

Indian Markets in 2024

Market analysts are projecting a continued positive trajectory for Indian markets in 2024. This optimism is rooted in several factors, including the return of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), rate cuts, political stability, a weak dollar, and the Indian economy’s relative strength. Seven key themes have been identified for 2024, with election-driven markets and digital transformation strategies among them.

Government’s Windfall Tax Adjustment

The Indian government has also made adjustments to the windfall tax, raising it on petroleum crude oil to Rs 2,300 per ton, while nullifying it for diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). This change is another key factor set to influence market dynamics.

Delhi’s Air Quality Concerns

On the environmental front, Delhi’s air quality remains a significant concern. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to hover at ‘very poor’ levels, with a reading of 346 recorded on January 2.

Change in Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Leadership

Lastly, in the banking sector, there has been a change in leadership at Kotak Mahindra Bank. Ashok Vaswani has assumed the role of Managing Director (MD) and CEO, succeeding Dipak Gupta following the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s approval for a three-year term.