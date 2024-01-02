Zomato’s Stock Rises as Platform Fee Increases: A Look at the Implications

In a significant financial move, Zomato, the food delivery giant, raised its mandatory platform fee from Rs 3 to Rs 4 in key markets. The decision led to a 2.5% increase in the company’s share price, marking a promising start to the new year. Despite the fee hike, Zomato achieved a record-breaking number of orders on New Year’s Eve, surpassing its combined number of orders from the past six years. The platform fee, also applicable to Zomato Gold members, was first implemented in August 2023. It is expected to offset the impact of GST on delivery fees and contribute to the company’s profitability.

Zomato’s Strategic Leap

Zomato’s decision to increase the platform fee was well-received by international brokerage CLSA, maintaining a ‘buy’ rating on Zomato’s stock with a target price of Rs 168 per share. The fee hike, which came into effect on January 1, 2024, is anticipated to offset the GST impact on delivery charges partially. The stock’s uptick and CLSA’s bullish stance indicate a positive market sentiment towards Zomato’s strategic move.

Financial Prospects and Challenges

Over the last six months, the Zomato stock has soared over 64%, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which rose around 12% during the same period. The multibagger stock has doubled investors’ money in the past year, rising over 106%. However, the company also faces challenges, notably from tax authorities in Delhi and Karnataka over alleged short payment of goods and services tax amounting to Rs 4.2 crore. Zomato has stated it will appeal against the tax demand notices.

Impact on the Broader Market

The platform fee hike and subsequent stock surge could have broader implications for the market. Analysts predict a continuation of market exuberance in 2024, driven by factors such as FIIs’ return, rate cuts, political stability, a weak dollar, and India’s relative economic strength. The developments at Zomato are likely to be one of the seven themes to watch in the investment domain in 2024. The company’s strategic move and its implications on the market underscore the interplay between company policies and broader market trends.

