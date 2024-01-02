en English
Business

Zomato Shares Soar Following Platform Fee Hike

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Zomato Shares Soar Following Platform Fee Hike

Zomato shares marked a strong start to the new year, as they opened 2.6 percent higher on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on January 2. This bullish trend follows the food delivery giant’s decision to increase its mandatory platform fee from Rs 3 to Rs 4 in major markets. The move, which represents a 33 percent hike, is seen as a strategic attempt to counter the impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on delivery charges.

Brokerage Firm Maintains Optimistic Outlook on Zomato

CLSA, a globally renowned brokerage firm, has maintained a positive stance on Zomato’s stock. It has issued a ‘buy’ call for the company, setting a target price of Rs 168 per share. This projection indicates a potential upside of 31 percent from the opening price of Rs 127.75. Beyond the platform fee, Zomato has been exploring various routes to improve profitability, including advertising revenue and higher commissions from restaurants.

Zomato’s Strategic Moves Towards Profitability

Zomato handles an estimated 85-90 crore orders annually. The hike in the convenience fee alone is projected to boost its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) by Rs 85-90 crore. This translates to an increase of approximately 5 percent. However, since the fee hike applies only to 33 percent of the cities Zomato operates in, the actual impact on EBITDA would be closer to 2 percent.

Analysts’ Predictions and Potential Risks

Karan Taurani, an analyst at Elara Capital, predicts that the company’s EBITDA Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) will be 40 percent (excluding ESOPS) from FY24-26. He also forecasts a rise in take rates from 19 percent to 20.2 percent over the next year. However, on the flip side, there’s a risk that continuous increases in delivery or platform fees may hamper order volume growth.

Zomato’s Chief Financial Officer, Akshant Goyal, stresses that the fee increase is intended to bolster the company’s long-term economics while maintaining its affordability for customers. Over the past six months, Zomato’s stock has surged over 64 percent, far surpassing the benchmark Nifty 50’s rise of roughly 12 percent.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

