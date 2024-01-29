Zomato Enhances Delivery Partner Safety with AI-Powered Helmets and New Insurance Programs

Indian food delivery titan, Zomato has launched a groundbreaking initiative to enhance the safety and welfare of its delivery workforce. The company has pledged to distribute more than 300,000 helmets implanted with Bluetooth technology to its delivery partners. These helmets are fitted with an AI-powered hybrid system, designed to monitor if the helmet is worn correctly and whether the chin-strap is locked, ensuring adherence to safety norms.

AI Enhanced Safety Measures

The AI system incorporated in the helmets is not just a passive monitor. It can actively enforce safety regulations by taking necessary action if it detects non-compliance with preset safety conditions. This initiative is a part of Zomato's commitment to the safety of its delivery professionals and the larger community.

Zomato Bravery Awards

In a bid to acknowledge the efforts of its delivery partners, Zomato celebrated the 'Zomato Bravery Awards'. The company honored five exceptional delivery partners for their noteworthy contributions. Recognizing the danger their workforce can face on the roads, the company has taken the pledge to provide a Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for its delivery partners.

Training and Insurance Coverage

Alongside the insurance, Zomato is also offering training in first aid and CPR to its delivery partners. This will enhance their ability to respond effectively to emergencies. Rakesh Ranjan, the CEO of Zomato, proudly highlighted the training of an impressive 10,000 delivery partners as professional first-responders.

Furthering its commitment to safety, Zomato also distributed 250,000 wearable assets such as jackets with reflector strips. These will improve the nighttime visibility of the delivery partners, reducing the risk of accidents. The company has also made a progressive step by introducing a comprehensive maternity insurance program for female delivery partners, covering pregnancy-related expenses and childbirth costs.