Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Premieres India's First Aston Martin DB12, Expands Luxury Car Fleet

Months after British supercar manufacturer Aston Martin launched its groundbreaking GT car, the DB12, in India, it was bought by Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal. With this, he became the first owner of the Rs 4.59 crore supercar in the country, News18 reported.

Deepinder Goyal's Passion for Supercars

Although Deepinder Goyal has not spoken about his passion for sportscars in public, he owns a fleet of them which includes a Ferrari Roma, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Lamborghini Urus, and a Porsche Carrera S. Speaking about the Zomato boss's fascination for luxury cars, former Shark Tank India judge and ex-BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover had claimed that Goyal would buy sportscars after every round of funding. "I am passionate about cars and it's not just me, it's everyone. Jaise Zomato ka founder hain Deepinder, sabse zyada shauk usko tha. Jab bhi uska round raise hota tha uski nai sports car aa jati thi toh hum bade chidte the (Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal was obsessed with cars. He would buy a sports car every time he got a round of funding and we would get a bit annoyed because he would get to ride luxury cars)," Grover said in a podcast last year. "He would drive sports cars even 10 years ago."

Aston Martin DB12: A Marvel of Engineering

The Aston Martin DB12 features a stunning design with a Satin Aston Martin Racing Green color scheme, equipped with an AMG sourced V8 twin-turbo engine generating 671 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, capable of reaching 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h. Photos of the car were shared by the handle Automobili Ardent India on Instagram. "The very first Aston Martin DB12 in the country! Delivered via Aston Martin New Delhi, this stunner comes painted in Satin Aston Martin Racing Green. What a stunner this is under the sun," the post read.

Implications and Reflections

Deepinder Goyal's acquisition of the Aston Martin DB12 not only underscores his passion for high-performance vehicles but also reflects the growing trend of successful entrepreneurs indulging in the luxury car market. This phenomenon is not just about the allure of these magnificent machines but also signifies the burgeoning wealth and lifestyle aspirations among India's startup elite. As the first Aston Martin DB12 owner in India, Goyal sets a precedent for opulence and high-speed indulgence, possibly inspiring others to follow suit.