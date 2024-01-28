Zerodha CEO's Decade-Old Prank Video Goes Viral

In a recent Instagram post, Nithin Kamath, co-founder and CEO of Zerodha, took his followers on a trip down memory lane by sharing a video of an elaborate prank he had pulled over a decade ago. The video, which has since gone viral, showcased a staged police raid at Zerodha's Bengaluru office, with Kamath's unsuspecting employees being the targets of this high-stakes practical joke.

The Prank: A Simulated High-Stress Situation

The prank was meticulously planned to simulate a high-stress situation, with actors dressed as police officers and reporters storming the office with a bogus Bombay High Court order. The order accused the employees of being involved in a ponzi scheme and financial fraud. To capture the authentic reactions of the employees, hidden cameras were installed throughout the office.

Reactions of Zerodha Employees: From Confrontation to Mediation

The video revealed a range of responses from the employees. Hanan, the head of client operations, became confrontational, earning him the nickname 'angry man.' On the other hand, Venu, the head of operations, maintained his composure and tried to mediate the situation, demonstrating his crisis management skills.

The Reveal: Relief and Laughter

The climax of the prank saw the employees being temporarily locked in a room, only for Kamath to reappear with crackers, revealing it was all a joke. The reactions ranged from surprise to relief, with the video capturing the moment of revelation and the ensuing laughter.

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has gained tremendous traction, gathering over 13,000 likes and sparking amused comments from viewers.