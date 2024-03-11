Zanai Bhosle to Star as Rani Sai Bhonsale in 'The Pride of Bharat', Marks Acting Debut

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, is gearing up for her much-anticipated acting debut in the historical epic 'The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'. Directed by Sandeep Singh, the film will see Zanai portraying Rani Sai Bhonsale, the wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. With a release date set for February 19, 2026, to coincide with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, expectations are high for this grand cinematic venture.

A Legacy Continues

Zanai Bhosle, stepping into the acting realm, carries forward the illustrious legacy of her family. With Asha Bhosle expressing her joy and anticipation for Zanai's debut, and Sandeep Singh highlighting Zanai's multifaceted talents as a performer, the project has garnered significant attention. The casting of Zanai, a direct descendant of the Shivaji Maharaj lineage, adds an authentic touch to the portrayal of Rani Sai Bhonsale, further elevating the film's historical significance.

Behind the Scenes

The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj marks Sandeep Singh's directorial debut in the theatrical realm, promising a lavish production scale reflective of the grandeur associated with Shivaji Maharaj's era. Presented by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios, the film aims to showcase not just the historical events but also the personal contributions of Rani Sai Bai to Shivaji Maharaj's life and leadership. The anticipation surrounding this biopic drama underscores the continuing fascination with Shivaji Maharaj's legacy and the historical narratives of India.

Implications and Expectations

As the release date approaches, the film is expected to not only highlight Zanai Bhosle's entry into cinema but also to reignite interest in India's rich historical heritage. With a focus on Rani Sai Bhonsale's influence and support in Shivaji Maharaj's life, the film aims to present a nuanced portrayal of historical figures, emphasizing their human aspects alongside their legendary feats. The collaboration between a new generation of talent and seasoned industry veterans hints at a cinematic experience that bridges past and present, inviting audiences to reflect on the enduring impact of historical narratives in contemporary culture.