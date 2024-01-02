en English
Yuva Utsav: A Celebration of Youth Talent and Gateway to National Stage

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
The 27th edition of the vibrant Yuva Utsav, a youth festival that serves as a platform for young talents to showcase their skills, has commenced at the Anjani Auditorium of Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. This two-day event is organized under the joint initiatives of the state sports and youth welfare department and the Nehru Yuva Kendra.

Competitions Abound

The festival features a myriad of competitions ranging from speech, story writing, poster making, to photography. Each contest is designed to foster creativity, critical thinking, and expression among the youth. Approximately 200 participants from seven divisions have brought their unique talents and ideas to compete in these engaging events.

Folk Culture in Spotlight

On the second day of the festival, the spotlight shifts to the rich cultural heritage of India. Group and solo folk song and dance competitions are scheduled, providing a platform for participants to display their mastery of traditional art forms. These performances are not only a showcase of talent but also a celebration of the diverse and vibrant folk culture of the country.

A Gateway to the National Stage

The conclusion of the festival, including the much-anticipated prize distribution ceremony, is slated for the following day at Ravindra Bhawan. The stakes are high with prizes ranging from Rs 60,000 for first place in group performances to Rs 2,000 for third place in individual categories. The first 10 participants in each category will be rewarded with monetary awards, acknowledging their effort and excellence. However, the festival is more than just about winning prizes. It serves as a stepping stone for young talents, as 110 selected participants from the Yuva Utsav will advance to the prestigious National Youth Festival, which is scheduled to be held from January 12 to 16 in Nashik, Maharashtra.

India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

