Youths from Hyderabad Embark on Bicycle Pilgrimage to Ayodhya

In a remarkable display of faith and endurance, four youthful pilgrims from Borabanda in Hyderabad have embarked on an extraordinary journey. Their destination is none other than Ayodhya, the cultural and religious epicenter that will soon house the newly consecrated temple of Lord Sri Ram. The group, consisting of Venkatesh, Sai Srujan, Thirumal, and Abhishek, Computer Science students at a Kukatpally degree college, began their pilgrimage three days ago.

The Route and The Rigor

Traversing through Adilabad, the quartet is on the move towards Maharashtra before ultimately reaching Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Their goal is to cover approximately 100 km per day, resting when necessary and seeking accommodations from Hindu organizations or camping when required. The team is equipped with safety headgear for protection, and a pump set to maintain their bicycles, their chosen mode of conveyance for this spiritual quest.

Symbolism and Solidarity

These determined youths are not just making a journey; they carry with them saffron flags adorned with images of the Ayodhya temple and Lord Sri Ram, a vivid symbol of their faith and devotion. Interestingly, these bicycles, bought for Rs. 8,000 each, are destined for more than just their journey. Upon reaching Ayodhya, they plan to donate these bicycles to the needy, a gesture that embodies the essence of their pilgrimage – a journey of faith and goodwill.

Consecration and Conclusion

The group intends to reach Ayodhya on January 27, five days post the consecration and inauguration of the new temple's shrine on January 22. After completing their darshan at the temple, the youths plan to return by train. The journey is both a testament to their faith and a symbol of unity, as they expect to receive assistance from RSS members along their route.

Their journey, though physically demanding, is a beacon of hope and faith. It's a story of young believers who are willing to go the distance, literally and figuratively, for their beliefs.