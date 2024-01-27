Youth: Tomorrow's Architects of Democracy - Gedela Srinubabu at the Young Thinkers Forum

On a day marked by the rich hues of youthful energy and intellectual vigor, Araku Valley echoed with a clarion call to young minds at the 'Young Thinkers Forum.' The event, deeply steeped in the essence of democratic engagement and societal transformation, witnessed an inspiring address by Gedela Srinubabu, CEO of Pulsus Group.

Emphasising the Role of Youth in Democracy

The forum, attended by a diverse group of intellectuals and over 300 young thinkers, served as a platform for Srinubabu to emphasize the instrumental role of the youth in shaping the future of democracy and the nation. In his address, Srinubabu advocated for the nurturing of intellectual capacities of young people and propelling them towards opportunities that enhance their skillsets. He urged the attendees to actively participate in the democratic process, contribute innovative solutions to electoral challenges, and foster a more vibrant and participatory democracy.

Leadership as an Actionable Quality

In a poignant moment during his address, Srinubabu expounded on leadership, terming it as an actionable quality. He stressed the forum's commitment to empowering the youth with the necessary skills and mindset to spearhead societal and governmental transformations. He underscored that the youth, apart from being the future custodians of democracy, are potent change-makers in the present if equipped with the right tools and opportunities.

Networking for Impactful Actions

Srinubabu also alluded to the importance of efficient networking with stakeholders and organizations to turn ideas into impactful actions. He portrayed the forum as an ideal environment to foster collaboration and support the initiatives of young thinkers. The event aimed to impart leadership, organizational, and management skills to the attendees, thereby preparing them for their future roles as architects of change.

The 'Young Thinkers Forum' thus emerged as a beacon of inspiration, fostering an atmosphere of intellectual growth and leadership development. It underlined the power of youth and the profound impact they can have on the future of democracy when equipped with the right skills, opportunities, and mindset.