en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Dialogue 2023-2024: Empowering India’s Youth-led Social Startups

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Dialogue 2023-2024: Empowering India’s Youth-led Social Startups

The Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Dialogue 2023-2024 in India is currently accepting applications, aiming to bolster 50 youth-led social startups. The initiative, co-created by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Citi Foundation, teams up with the Government of India, particularly the Ministry of Tourism, to advance the innovative potential of the country’s young entrepreneurs.

Accelerating Innovative Solutions

The dialogue is centered on three thematic areas: Agriculture Fintech and Insurtech for small and marginal farmers, Innovative solutions for Indigenous groups and tribal communities, and Assistive technology and solutions. These themes are designed to address the unique challenges faced by these communities, offering tangible solutions and fostering sustainable development.

Empowering Youth to Drive Sustainable Development

Through Youth Co:Lab, UNDP and Citi Foundation aim to empower India’s youth, providing access to opportunities and enhancing their entrepreneurial skills. This initiative is not just about supporting startups, but about unlocking the innovative potential of young minds and nurturing their leadership capabilities. The ultimate goal is to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through leadership, social innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Opportunities for Selected Startups

Selected startups from this dialogue could receive seed grants to fuel their growth. Furthermore, the winners and finalists will have the chance to participate in an online Springboard Programme that will sharpen their entrepreneurial and leadership skills. The top teams will have the opportunity to present their business ideas at the Regional Youth Co:Lab Summit 2024, gaining exposure and potentially attracting further investment.

NITI Aayog, India’s policy think tank, endorses this initiative, underlining the significance of the themes represented by the dialogue, such as agricultural innovations and assistive technology. According to the Resident Representative of UNDP India and the Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission NITI Aayog, this collaborative endeavour between UNDP, Citi Foundation, and Atal Innovation Mission underlines the commitment to enhancing youth’s access to opportunities and recognizes the significant youth population in India.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
58 seconds ago
Meghalaya's Ambulance Fleet Management Tender Delayed
In the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya, the government’s efforts to streamline its 108 Ambulance Service have hit a stumbling block. The tendering process to select an agency to supervise the service’s fleet and call center has been delayed due to complications, according to the state’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh. Ambulance Management
Meghalaya's Ambulance Fleet Management Tender Delayed
Indian Whisky Rampur Asava Bags 'Best World Whisky' Title at John Barleycorn Awards 2023
15 mins ago
Indian Whisky Rampur Asava Bags 'Best World Whisky' Title at John Barleycorn Awards 2023
Yogi Adityanath Calls for Immaculate Cleanliness for Magh Mela and Ayodhya Event
15 mins ago
Yogi Adityanath Calls for Immaculate Cleanliness for Magh Mela and Ayodhya Event
Parking Dispute Escalates into Violent Shooting in Lucknow, Two Dalit Siblings Injured
10 mins ago
Parking Dispute Escalates into Violent Shooting in Lucknow, Two Dalit Siblings Injured
Pongal 2024: A Grand Celebration of Kollywood with Four Major Releases
11 mins ago
Pongal 2024: A Grand Celebration of Kollywood with Four Major Releases
Electric Racing Sees a Bright Future in India Despite Recent Setbacks
11 mins ago
Electric Racing Sees a Bright Future in India Despite Recent Setbacks
Latest Headlines
World News
Meghalaya's Ambulance Fleet Management Tender Delayed
59 seconds
Meghalaya's Ambulance Fleet Management Tender Delayed
Decoding the 'Silence': The 'Tennessee Three' and the Dynamics of Political Discourse
2 mins
Decoding the 'Silence': The 'Tennessee Three' and the Dynamics of Political Discourse
Tennessee's Silent Protest: Painted Hands Speak Louder Than Signs
2 mins
Tennessee's Silent Protest: Painted Hands Speak Louder Than Signs
Lewiston High School Girls' Basketball Team Scores Dramatic Comeback Win Against Bangor
3 mins
Lewiston High School Girls' Basketball Team Scores Dramatic Comeback Win Against Bangor
Running Mates Won't Impact 2024 Presidential Election, says Mussa Dankwa
3 mins
Running Mates Won't Impact 2024 Presidential Election, says Mussa Dankwa
NBA Shifts Stance on LaMelo Ball's 'LF' Tattoo Controversy
3 mins
NBA Shifts Stance on LaMelo Ball's 'LF' Tattoo Controversy
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ASB Classic
3 mins
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ASB Classic
Cincinnati Bengals: A Tapestry of Player Aspirations, Global Engagements, and Fan-Centric Initiatives
4 mins
Cincinnati Bengals: A Tapestry of Player Aspirations, Global Engagements, and Fan-Centric Initiatives
Marie Forbes Sets New NCAA-Leading Mark: A Round-Up of Stellar Performances
4 mins
Marie Forbes Sets New NCAA-Leading Mark: A Round-Up of Stellar Performances
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app