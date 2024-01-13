Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Dialogue 2023-2024: Empowering India’s Youth-led Social Startups

The Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Dialogue 2023-2024 in India is currently accepting applications, aiming to bolster 50 youth-led social startups. The initiative, co-created by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Citi Foundation, teams up with the Government of India, particularly the Ministry of Tourism, to advance the innovative potential of the country’s young entrepreneurs.

Accelerating Innovative Solutions

The dialogue is centered on three thematic areas: Agriculture Fintech and Insurtech for small and marginal farmers, Innovative solutions for Indigenous groups and tribal communities, and Assistive technology and solutions. These themes are designed to address the unique challenges faced by these communities, offering tangible solutions and fostering sustainable development.

Empowering Youth to Drive Sustainable Development

Through Youth Co:Lab, UNDP and Citi Foundation aim to empower India’s youth, providing access to opportunities and enhancing their entrepreneurial skills. This initiative is not just about supporting startups, but about unlocking the innovative potential of young minds and nurturing their leadership capabilities. The ultimate goal is to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through leadership, social innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Opportunities for Selected Startups

Selected startups from this dialogue could receive seed grants to fuel their growth. Furthermore, the winners and finalists will have the chance to participate in an online Springboard Programme that will sharpen their entrepreneurial and leadership skills. The top teams will have the opportunity to present their business ideas at the Regional Youth Co:Lab Summit 2024, gaining exposure and potentially attracting further investment.

NITI Aayog, India’s policy think tank, endorses this initiative, underlining the significance of the themes represented by the dialogue, such as agricultural innovations and assistive technology. According to the Resident Representative of UNDP India and the Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission NITI Aayog, this collaborative endeavour between UNDP, Citi Foundation, and Atal Innovation Mission underlines the commitment to enhancing youth’s access to opportunities and recognizes the significant youth population in India.