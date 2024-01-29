Young Tiger T-6 Killed in Car Collision near Mysore Airport

In a shocking turn of events, a young male tiger, known as T-6, met with a tragic end near Mysore Airport on the Nanjangud Road. The tiger, approximately a year and a half old, was fatally struck by a car between 11.30 pm and 12.15 am. T-6 had strayed into urban areas, presumably in search of food, and suffered severe head injuries from the collision, causing his death at the scene. In a hasty retreat after the accident, the driver and passengers of the vehicle abandoned it.

Forest Department Steps In

The Forest Department, upon receiving the news, seized the car. The registration revealed that the vehicle belonged to a person named Susheela from Chamarajanagar. The department is in the process of locating the driver responsible for the unfortunate incident. The young tiger was part of a litter of four, with siblings T-7, T-8, and T-9, all of whom have been sighted in various semi-urban locations and factory areas. It's believed that T-6 was following its sister, T-9, in an attempt to return to its territory.

A Distressing Aftermath

Following the incident, officials from the Forest Department, including the Chief Conservator of Forests, visited the site. The body of the young tiger was transferred to a conservation center for a post-mortem examination. This incident, which took place on a National Highway within city limits, has raised several concerns. Although the repercussions for the driver may be less severe due to the urban location of the incident, authorities have assured that suitable action will be taken against the person responsible for the tiger's death. This marks the first reported incident of a tiger being hit on this highway, adding a grim note to the history of the Mysuru-Nanjangud route.