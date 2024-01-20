Young Minds Illuminate IISF Vigyanika Event with Scientific Prowess and Artistic Talent

When scientific intellect meets artistic prowess, it's a spectacle to behold. This was the scene at the Indian International Science Festival (IISF) 2023 – Vigyanika Event, where over 100 students from the Knowledge and Awareness Mapping Platform (KAMP) showcased their exceptional skills. The event, organized by the CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), took place at the DBT THSTI – RCB Campus in Faridabad, Haryana, on January 19.

Emerging Minds of Science and Art

These students, representing esteemed institutions like Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya, Universal Public School, Delhi Public School R.K. Puram, and S.D. Public Secondary School, delved into intellectually stimulating quiz and drawing competitions. The event served as a platform to highlight the diverse capabilities nurtured by these institutions, mirroring a dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and scientific exploration.

Impressions of the Ministry of Science and Technology

The Ministry of Science and Technology was left in awe of the students' enthusiasm and intelligence. The officials noted that the young minds' participation in the IISF 2023 - Vigyanika Event not only underscored their individual talents but also marked a collective commitment to nurturing a culture of curiosity and innovation. The Ministry envisions these bright sparks as the future torchbearers of India's scientific and artistic landscape.

The Power of Youth in Advancing Science and Art

The event showcased the power of youth in advancing scientific knowledge and creativity, and the Vigyanika Event was a testament to this. The promising talents displayed by the students are a clear signal of India's thriving scientific and artistic future. The event’s success underscores the importance of nurturing and promoting such talents at an early age, thereby cultivating a potent generation of thinkers, innovators, and artists.