Yogi Government Organizes Extensive Parking Arrangements for Ayodhya Dham Ceremony

In anticipation of the Shri Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Dham, Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government has left no stone unturned to ensure an orderly and well-equipped setup for parking. With a total of 51 designated parking locations, the government has made room for 22,825 vehicles, ensuring that all guests, from the general public to high-ranking individuals, have a designated spot to park.

Comprehensive Planning Ensures Smooth Flow

In order to facilitate smooth navigation for guests, all parking spots have been meticulously marked on Google Maps. This tech-savvy move will not only aid attendees in finding their designated spots but also streamline traffic flow in the surrounding areas. Special parking areas have been earmarked for VVIPs, VIPs, and other attendees, equipped with wireless and PA systems. As stated by ADG Traffic BD Paulson, these areas include prominent locations such as Rampath, Bhakti Path Marg, Dharma Path Marg, Parikrama Marg, Bandha Marg, Tehri Bazaar Rampath, and others.

A Blend of Different Lands for Parking

The parking facilities are not limited to any specific type of land. They encompass government, Nazul, private, and tourism department lands, making the most of the available space. An added feather in the cap of this extensive arrangement is the multilevel parking structure in Ayodhya Dham, ensuring vertical space utilization to accommodate more vehicles.

High-Level Security Measures in Place

Of the total parking locations, six have been dedicated to VVIPs, nine to VIPs, with additional spaces set aside for police vehicles and general guests. The security of these parking areas has been given paramount importance. Comprehensive security measures, including drone surveillance, have been put in place to ensure the safety and security of the vehicles and, by extension, the attendees of the ceremony.