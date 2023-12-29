Yogi Adityanath Supervises Preparations for Grand Celebration at Ram Mandir

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent visit to Ayodhya underscored the significance of the Ram Mandir, a focal point of Hindu religious and political movements for decades. His mission: to ensure that preparations are in place for a grand event that will attract devotees and dignitaries from across the nation.

Setting Stage for a Momentous Occasion

The event, likely a celebration of the long-standing goal of many Hindu nationalists — the construction of the Ram Mandir, is anticipated to be a momentous occasion not just for Ayodhya, but for the broader Hindu community. The Chief Minister’s visit involved ensuring that the arrangements are in place for a ceremony that will showcase the temple’s architecture, the progress of construction, and its significance to Hindu devotees.

Invitation to Dignitaries and Consecration Ceremony

Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti has urged BJP veteran L. K. Advani to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, emphasizing the significant contributions of Advani, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Murli Manohar Joshi to the Ram Mandir movement. The invite to Advani has been sent by the Temple Trust, and Vedanti expressed the desire for the UP government, especially Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, to ensure Advani witnesses the temple and idol of Shri Ram at the sanctum sanctorum.

Revamping Ayodhya’s Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate projects worth Rs 15,000 crore for Ayodhya, including the consecration ceremony at Ram Temple. The projects include the inauguration of an airport, railway station, highway, railway line doubling, and four major roads. The Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station is also slated to be inaugurated, developed at a cost exceeding Rs 240 crore. Chief Minister Adityanath has been overseeing these preparations ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Preparations for the Prime Minister’s Visit

Workers are preparing decorations ahead of the event, using hundreds of quintals of flowers and creating artistic formations inspired by Lord Ram and religious symbols. The city is being decked up with flowers, lights, and sculptures to give it a ‘divine look’ ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. Special arrangements are being made by temples and ashrams to welcome PM Modi, and a crowd is expected to descend in Ayodhya for the consecration ceremony.