Yogi Adityanath Sets 2024 Deadline for India’s Second Longest Expressway

In an ambitious infrastructure push, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to accelerate the construction of the Ganga Expressway. The aim is to conclude it before the close of 2024, a move designed with the Maha Kumbh festival in 2025 in mind, which is projected to attract a considerable influx of pilgrims and tourists.

India’s Second Longest Expressway

Stretching an impressive 594 kilometers, the Ganga Expressway is poised to become India’s second longest expressway, trailing behind the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway. Upon completion, Uttar Pradesh will proudly house five of the top ten longest expressways in the country. The state currently has six operational expressways, with seven more under construction.

Facilitating Faster Travel and Connectivity

The expressway, spanning across 12 districts and impacting 518 villages, promises to drastically cut down the travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj. Starting from Bijauli village and culminating near Judapur Dadu village, the expressway is engineered for speeds up to 120 km/h. The six-lane expressway, which holds the potential for future expansion to eight lanes, carries a construction cost of a mammoth Rs 36,230 crore on 7467 hectares of land.

Integrated Infrastructure and Unique Features

In addition to the basic infrastructure, the plan includes provisions for public amenities complexes and toll plazas. Two major bridges over the Ganga and Ramganga rivers are also in the blueprint. A standout feature is set to be a 3.50-kilometer airstrip near Jalalabad tehsil in Shahjahanpur. At present, the project has secured 141 out of the necessary 153 clearances from various departments. Major infrastructure corporations such as IRB Infrastructure and Adani Infrastructure have been roped in for the construction of the Ganga Expressway.