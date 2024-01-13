Yogi Adityanath Calls for Immaculate Cleanliness for Magh Mela and Ayodhya Event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure high standards of cleanliness and security in Prayagraj for the upcoming Magh Mela 2024, and the Pran Pratishtha programme in Ayodhya. The emphasis is on maintaining cleanliness standards that parallel those observed during the grand spectacle of Kumbh 2019.

Critical Timelines and Cleanliness Measures

The directives focus on the crucial period between January 14 and January 26, a timeline that encompasses the beginning of the Magh Mela, the consecration event in Ayodhya, and Republic Day celebrations. A significant step in this direction is the establishment of a ‘green corridor’ along the Prayagraj-Kaushambi-Pratapgarh-Ayodhya route. This involves the removal of road encroachments and a clampdown on unnecessary vehicle parking to guarantee unobstructed traffic flow.

Sustainable Practices and Public Involvement

Chief Minister Adityanath stressed the importance of rendering the Magh Mela free from single-use plastic. He called for continuous public announcements to discourage the usage of polythene bags by devotees and pilgrims. The cleanliness drive is to be a community effort, with localities across the district actively participating. Special arrangements will also be made considering the cold weather, and for cow shelters.

Safety Preparations and Branding Initiatives

Adityanath has urged that all facilities at the Magh Mela be provided promptly, with appropriate preparations for ghat and security. Uniform government building appearances in the fair area, high-quality road signage to Ayodhya, and the promotion of state government policies are also part of the plan. Another safety measure involves the provision of life-saving jackets for boat riders.

Special cleanliness drives are slated to take place in Ayodhya from Makar Sankranti on January 14 to the day of Pran Pratistha on January 22, and also on Uttar Pradesh Day on January 24 and Republic Day on January 26. The Chief Minister has also called for improved arrangements in the city, village panchayats, and fair area, marking a comprehensive endeavor to enhance the global branding of the state during these significant events.