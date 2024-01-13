en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Yogi Adityanath Calls for Immaculate Cleanliness for Magh Mela and Ayodhya Event

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
Yogi Adityanath Calls for Immaculate Cleanliness for Magh Mela and Ayodhya Event

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure high standards of cleanliness and security in Prayagraj for the upcoming Magh Mela 2024, and the Pran Pratishtha programme in Ayodhya. The emphasis is on maintaining cleanliness standards that parallel those observed during the grand spectacle of Kumbh 2019.

Critical Timelines and Cleanliness Measures

The directives focus on the crucial period between January 14 and January 26, a timeline that encompasses the beginning of the Magh Mela, the consecration event in Ayodhya, and Republic Day celebrations. A significant step in this direction is the establishment of a ‘green corridor’ along the Prayagraj-Kaushambi-Pratapgarh-Ayodhya route. This involves the removal of road encroachments and a clampdown on unnecessary vehicle parking to guarantee unobstructed traffic flow.

Sustainable Practices and Public Involvement

Chief Minister Adityanath stressed the importance of rendering the Magh Mela free from single-use plastic. He called for continuous public announcements to discourage the usage of polythene bags by devotees and pilgrims. The cleanliness drive is to be a community effort, with localities across the district actively participating. Special arrangements will also be made considering the cold weather, and for cow shelters.

Safety Preparations and Branding Initiatives

Adityanath has urged that all facilities at the Magh Mela be provided promptly, with appropriate preparations for ghat and security. Uniform government building appearances in the fair area, high-quality road signage to Ayodhya, and the promotion of state government policies are also part of the plan. Another safety measure involves the provision of life-saving jackets for boat riders.

Special cleanliness drives are slated to take place in Ayodhya from Makar Sankranti on January 14 to the day of Pran Pratistha on January 22, and also on Uttar Pradesh Day on January 24 and Republic Day on January 26. The Chief Minister has also called for improved arrangements in the city, village panchayats, and fair area, marking a comprehensive endeavor to enhance the global branding of the state during these significant events.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
IndiGo Flight Forced to Land in Dhaka: Passengers Stranded for Hours
An IndiGo flight, originating from Mumbai and destined for Guwahati, found itself in an unexpected detour, forcing an emergency landing in Dhaka, Bangladesh, due to the cloak of dense fog. The aircraft, which was over 400 kilometers away from its intended destination in Assam, could not secure its landing at the Guwahati airport. Stranded in
IndiGo Flight Forced to Land in Dhaka: Passengers Stranded for Hours
Indian Courts Can Restrain YouTube from Strike-Based Channel Removals
11 mins ago
Indian Courts Can Restrain YouTube from Strike-Based Channel Removals
Indian Railways to Deploy Multilingual Staff in Ayodhya to Assist Pilgrims and Tourists
11 mins ago
Indian Railways to Deploy Multilingual Staff in Ayodhya to Assist Pilgrims and Tourists
Crackdown on Insurgency: Six NSCN-IM Militants Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh
7 mins ago
Crackdown on Insurgency: Six NSCN-IM Militants Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
7 mins ago
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
IIT Guwahati Creates Novel Solution for Organic Waste Management
8 mins ago
IIT Guwahati Creates Novel Solution for Organic Waste Management
Latest Headlines
World News
Wheatland Union High Boys Soccer Team Continues Unbeaten Run, Leads Pioneer Valley League
55 seconds
Wheatland Union High Boys Soccer Team Continues Unbeaten Run, Leads Pioneer Valley League
Israel Counters Genocide Accusations at ICJ with Evidence of Hamas Atrocities
2 mins
Israel Counters Genocide Accusations at ICJ with Evidence of Hamas Atrocities
Insurance Agent Turns Laughter into Wellness with Unique Exercise Program
3 mins
Insurance Agent Turns Laughter into Wellness with Unique Exercise Program
Angel and Humberto Triumph over LWO in WWE SmackDown: Carlito's Surprise Return Sparks Chaos
3 mins
Angel and Humberto Triumph over LWO in WWE SmackDown: Carlito's Surprise Return Sparks Chaos
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
6 mins
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
6 mins
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
6 mins
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
6 mins
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
7 mins
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app