Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev Proclaims 'Ram Rajya' and Cultural Freedom Ahead of Ram Temple Consecration

On January 21, renowned yoga guru Baba Ramdev addressed the nation in a press conference held in Ayodhya, the historic city that is set to witness the consecration of the Ram Temple. The event, which has kindled a wave of anticipation and excitement across India, is a mark of national pride and cultural revival. It's not just the construction of a temple; for many, it's the manifestation of 'Ram Rajya' - a term often used to describe an ideal state of governance based on the virtues of Lord Ram.

Defining 'Ram Rajya' and 'Sanatan Sanskritik freedom'

Baba Ramdev, in his address, drew a striking parallel between India's political independence achieved in 1947 and the cultural freedom, or 'Sanatan Sanskritik freedom' as he termed it, that the country is on the verge of attaining with the consecration of the Ram Temple. The yoga guru expressed his elation and emphasized that January 22, 2024, the day of the ceremony, would be celebrated as a significant festival marking this cultural freedom.

The Ram Temple: More than a Religious Edifice

The Ram Temple, deeply entrenched in historical and religious significance for many in India, is more than a mere religious edifice. It's a symbol of cultural awakening and national pride. The preparations ahead of the consecration ceremony bear testimony to this sentiment. From the declaration of a half-day holiday at AIIMS Delhi, the closure of meat and fish shops in Madhya Pradesh, to the illumination of the temple with bright lights, every arrangement mirrors the importance of the event.

Embracing the Spirit of Celebration

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees, in an unprecedented move, also declared a compulsory holiday to celebrate the temple's grand opening. This act further underscores the national sentiment linked to the consecration of the Ram Temple and the cultural revival it represents.