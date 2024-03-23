Yodha's Box Office Plunge: Sidharth Malhotra's Latest Earns Just ₹90 Lakh on Day 8

Yodha, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, experienced a significant dip in its box office collection on its second Friday in India. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the action thriller managed to collect merely ₹90 lakh nett, taking its total earnings to ₹26.15 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.com. The film, produced by notable names including Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, revolves around a high-stakes rescue operation led by the Yodha Task Force.

Advertisment

Initial Momentum and Subsequent Decline

The film opened with modest earnings, showing some improvement over its first weekend. However, it began to lose steam as the weekdays progressed. By the eighth day, the film's earnings had fallen below the ₹1 crore mark, a concerning sign for the producers and cast. Despite the presence of a strong cast and a significant production house backing it, Yodha failed to maintain its initial momentum, with its week one collection standing at just ₹25.25 crore.

Critical Reception and Audience Response

Advertisment

The reception of Yodha has been mixed, with some critics pointing out its lackluster interpretation of complex issues like the Kashmir conflict and terrorism. The Hindustan Times review criticized the film for its corny and complacent approach, though there were brief moments where the film hinted at deeper narratives. Social media reactions from the cast, particularly Raashii Khanna, have been more positive, expressing gratitude towards the audience for their support and love for the characters portrayed.

Looking Ahead: Streaming and Long-term Impact

With its theatrical run waning in momentum, Yodha is set to stream on Prime Video India, offering a potential for a wider audience reach and additional revenue. This transition to digital could help recoup some of the production costs and provide a different platform for viewers to engage with the film. The long-term impact of Yodha's performance on the careers of its leading actors and the decisions of its producers remains to be seen, as the film industry continues to navigate the challenges of post-pandemic recovery.

The box office journey of Yodha serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of film reception and the multitude of factors that can influence a movie's success. As it moves to streaming platforms, it may find a new lease of life and audience appreciation beyond the traditional metrics of box office success.