Yes Bank’s Sell-Off of Asian Hotels (West) Debt: A Tectonic Shift in Indian Finance

In a significant financial event, Asian Hotels (West), a company previously saddled with substantial debt, has seen a major shift in its debt holdings. Yes Bank, which was responsible for a massive 98% of Asian Hotels’ debt, executed a large-scale sell-off of its loans. This decision led to J M Financial Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) acquiring the entire loan amount of Rs 282 crore in June 2022.

Swiss Auction and Limited Awareness

The sale was conducted through a Swiss auction, a method often employed for transactions of this nature. However, this particular auction did not witness widespread participation or knowledge amongst most Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs). Typically, ARCs act as potential buyers in such scenarios, their absence in this case is therefore noteworthy. An earlier report from The Economic Times shed light on this lack of awareness, although it did not explicate the reasons why other ARCs were not apprised of the auction or if any specific factors led to this unusual situation.

Debt Sale with Broader Implications

In a related, but separate transaction, Yes Bank sold the debt of Asian Hotels West to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for a staggering 1.08 trillion rupees ($15 billion). This move was aimed at retiring debt obligations of its holding and forms part of RIL’s ongoing digital initiatives. The deal is expected to have a profound impact on the Indian market.

Impact on Domestic Markets

Against this backdrop, online travel aggregators (OTA) reported flat growth in domestic ticket sales volumes during the Diwali period. In a contrasting development, office rentals in Hyderabad surged by 9%, as per data from real estate consultancy JLL India. These seemingly disparate trends point towards a dynamic and unpredictable market landscape in the country.