en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Yes Bank Introduces SmartFin: A Digital Leap in Supply Chain Finance

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:01 am EST
Yes Bank Introduces SmartFin: A Digital Leap in Supply Chain Finance

In a significant move towards digital transformation, Yes Bank, a leading Indian private sector bank, has unveiled ‘SmartFin,’ a groundbreaking digital platform for enhancing supply chain finance (SCF). The bank has collaborated with Veefin Solutions, a company renowned for its SCF products, to develop this innovative platform.

Boosting MSMEs with SmartFin

Ajay Rajan, a high-ranking official at Yes Bank, underscored the bank’s steadfast dedication to innovation and its support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He expressed confidence that SmartFin will substantially boost both operational and financial efficiencies for stakeholders engaged in SCF.

Veefin Solutions and Yes Bank: A Harmonious Collaboration

Raja Debnath, the Managing Director of Veefin Solutions, lauded the collaboration with Yes Bank as seamless. He praised Yes Bank’s receptiveness to digital innovations and fintech partnerships. Debnath also underscored Veefin’s ongoing investment in the progression of its SCF technology.

Impact on Yes Bank’s Market Performance

Concurrently, Yes Bank’s shares were reported to be trading at ₹24.69 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking a marginal drop of 0.88 per cent at the report time. Regardless of the slight decline, the introduction of SmartFin by Yes Bank underscores the surging trend of digital transformation in the banking industry. This trend is particularly evident in sectors that directly bolster the growth and sustainability of MSMEs.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 seconds ago
Former Evaly Executives Face Arrest Over Cheque Bounce Controversy
In the bustling capital city of Dhaka, a magistrate court has issued arrest warrants for Mohammad Rassel and Shamima Nasrin, the former CEO and co-founder respectively of Evaly, an embattled e-commerce platform. The warrants have been issued due to their conspicuous absence in court concerning a cheque bounce case. E-commerce Platform Evaly in Hot Water
Former Evaly Executives Face Arrest Over Cheque Bounce Controversy
The Tale of Two Countries: Spot Bitcoin ETF Market in the US and Australia
50 seconds ago
The Tale of Two Countries: Spot Bitcoin ETF Market in the US and Australia
Madison Media Welcomes Puja Rai as New Chief Strategy Officer
1 min ago
Madison Media Welcomes Puja Rai as New Chief Strategy Officer
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
23 seconds ago
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
Prime Minister Ciolacu Withdraws Lawsuit; Protests and Economic Trends Unfold in Romania
36 seconds ago
Prime Minister Ciolacu Withdraws Lawsuit; Protests and Economic Trends Unfold in Romania
Bitcoin ETF Launch Sees Unexpected Outflow: A Look at the Economy
43 seconds ago
Bitcoin ETF Launch Sees Unexpected Outflow: A Look at the Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
9 seconds
Gemma Dryburgh: Rising Star Ready for 2024 LPGA Season Amid Growing Recognition for Women's Golf
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
12 seconds
BJP Raises Concerns Over Proposed Transfer of Powers Within MCD
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
24 seconds
Carmat Sees Surge in Artificial Heart Sales; Plans Expansion
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
25 seconds
'Breathless Pune': A Photo Exhibition Putting Air Pollution in Focus
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
31 seconds
Madhav Das Nalapat Criticizes Eurasia Group's 'Dangerous Friends' Classification
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
1 min
Technical Glitch Disqualifies Indian Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu from Asian Olympic Qualifiers
Political Unrest in Guatemala Over Delayed Presidential Inauguration
3 mins
Political Unrest in Guatemala Over Delayed Presidential Inauguration
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
3 mins
Prosecutors Request Disciplinary Action against South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
5 mins
Fantasy Basketball Shift: Emerging Players and New Opportunities
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app