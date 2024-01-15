Yes Bank Introduces SmartFin: A Digital Leap in Supply Chain Finance

In a significant move towards digital transformation, Yes Bank, a leading Indian private sector bank, has unveiled ‘SmartFin,’ a groundbreaking digital platform for enhancing supply chain finance (SCF). The bank has collaborated with Veefin Solutions, a company renowned for its SCF products, to develop this innovative platform.

Boosting MSMEs with SmartFin

Ajay Rajan, a high-ranking official at Yes Bank, underscored the bank’s steadfast dedication to innovation and its support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He expressed confidence that SmartFin will substantially boost both operational and financial efficiencies for stakeholders engaged in SCF.

Veefin Solutions and Yes Bank: A Harmonious Collaboration

Raja Debnath, the Managing Director of Veefin Solutions, lauded the collaboration with Yes Bank as seamless. He praised Yes Bank’s receptiveness to digital innovations and fintech partnerships. Debnath also underscored Veefin’s ongoing investment in the progression of its SCF technology.

Impact on Yes Bank’s Market Performance

Concurrently, Yes Bank’s shares were reported to be trading at ₹24.69 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking a marginal drop of 0.88 per cent at the report time. Regardless of the slight decline, the introduction of SmartFin by Yes Bank underscores the surging trend of digital transformation in the banking industry. This trend is particularly evident in sectors that directly bolster the growth and sustainability of MSMEs.