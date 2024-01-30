YCOM Unveils 'ApniSuno' Campaign with Actor Vijay Varma

As a new dawn emerges on the horizon of India's mobile accessories market, YCOM, a distinguished player in the industry, has unveiled its latest brand campaign titled 'ApniSuno'. The brand has roped in the versatile actor Vijay Varma, celebrated for his remarkable performances in Indian films and OTT platforms, to be the face of this transformative campaign.

Actor Vijay Varma: The New Face of YCOM

Varma, known for his roles in 'Darlings', 'Gully Boy', 'Pink', and 'Lust Stories 2', strengthens the ethos of the campaign with his vibrant and dynamic persona. His interactions with young artists and athletes in the campaign video beautifully encapsulate YCOM's strong affinity with its youthful audience.

YCOM: Empowering Youth with Cutting-Edge Tech

The 'ApniSuno' campaign introduces YCOM's freshly minted smart gadgets and mobile accessories, including neckbands, speakers, earpods, chargers, and power banks. With an emphasis on affordability without compromising on quality, YCOM aims to equip the youth with reliable and stylish products that empower them to chart their path.

A Campaign That Echoes with GenZ and Millennials

The campaign encapsulates YCOM's commitment to being a trendsetter, resonating deeply with the dynamic lifestyles of GenZ and millennials. It encourages them to heed their inner voice, embodying the core spirit of its title, 'ApniSuno'.

Rithish Parthasarathy, the marketing head of YCOM, highlighted his excitement for having Vijay Varma onboard, lauding his strong connection with the Indian audience and his embodiment of the brand's vision. He expressed optimism about a bolstered consumer relationship through this organic partnership.

With this campaign, YCOM not only reinforces its position in the market but also sets the stage for a new chapter in its narrative, one that amplifies the voice of the youth and inspires them to follow their passions.