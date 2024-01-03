Yatra Ordered to Refund Rs 56,504 Following Transit Visa Dispute

In a recent consumer dispute, travel booking firm Yatra Online Private Limited found itself on the receiving end of a complaint regarding a flight ticket from Delhi to Toronto via Madrid. The complainant requested the firm to cancel the ticket on August 29, 2019, due to his son’s need for a transit visa, a requirement the firm had allegedly failed to inform him about. Yatra, however, assured the complainant that the transit visa was not necessary and that his son could travel without it.

Denied Entry and a New Ticket

Despite Yatra’s assurances, the complainant’s son was denied entry at Delhi airport on the day of travel, due to the lack of a transit visa. This led to the complainant having to purchase a new ticket at a cost of Rs 88,000. When the complainant sought a refund for the failed trip, Yatra failed to provide one, sparking a conflict.

Yatra’s Response and the Complainant’s Initial Cancellation

Yatra responded to the allegations by stating that they had not assured the complainant about the transit visa not being required. The firm claimed that they had informed him that if their website mentioned the need for a visa, then it was necessary to have one. The complainant had initially confirmed the cancellation but then decided against it to avoid losing a non-refundable voucher of Rs 25,000.

Commission’s Verdict on Yatra’s Professional Services

The commission concluded that Yatra Online Private Limited had failed to provide the professional services expected of them, leading to a lack of proper guidance for the complainant. The firm was found to have committed a deficiency in service and engaged in unfair trade practice. As a consequence, the commission ordered Yatra to refund Rs 56,504 to the complainant, marking a significant victory for consumer rights.