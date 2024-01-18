Yasin Malik Identified as Main Assailant in 1990 IAF Attack by Eyewitness

Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, a former staffer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and a prosecution witness, has identified Yasin Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief, as the individual behind the 1990 attack on IAF personnel in Srinagar. The identification took place in a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, marking a significant development in the case.

Yasin Malik Identified as the Main Assailant

In the assault that occurred on January 25, 1990, in Rawalpora, on the outskirts of Srinagar, four IAF personnel lost their lives, and 22 were wounded. Singh’s testimony in court unequivocally pointed towards Malik as the main shooter in the attack. This identification is pivotal, given that Malik was produced before the court via video link from Delhi’s Tihar Jail, where he has been serving time for several years.

An Eyewitness Account

According to Singh’s account, Malik played a direct role in the assault, making him a key figure in the investigation. The eyewitness identification from a former IAF staffer holds substantial weight, as it directly implicates Malik. The CBI court’s proceedings have hence taken a decisive turn with these revelations.

Implications and Repercussions

Senior Public Prosecutor for CBI, Monika Kohli, underscored the importance of this eyewitness identification. As it directly implicates Malik in the attack, it may significantly impact the course of the case. If proven guilty, this could result in severe penalties for Malik, adding to his existing incarceration. The testimony of Singh has thus brought about a new chapter in the case that has been under investigation for several years.