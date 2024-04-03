Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' Begins Shoot in Karnataka, Aiming Global Reach

Yash, the Kannada film industry's shining star, is embarking on a new cinematic journey with 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', set to commence shooting in Karnataka. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film aims to revolutionize local filmmaking by utilizing Karnataka's untapped potential. With an anticipated release date of April 10, 2025, 'Toxic' promises to be a game-changer for the regional film industry.

Setting the Stage in Karnataka

Producers of 'Toxic' have chosen Karnataka as their primary shooting location, defying the industry norm of filming big-budget movies outside the state. This decision stems from Yash's vision to elevate Kannada cinema and showcase the region's capabilities. Massive sets have been erected, creating numerous job opportunities for locals and technicians alike. The move not only supports the local economy but also positions Karnataka as a viable filmmaking destination on the international stage.

A Global Ensemble Cast and Crew

'Toxic' stands out not only for its unique setting but also for its diverse cast and crew. The film features talent from across industries, including potential leads from Bollywood, indicating a blend of regional and national cinema. This collaborative approach extends to the technical team, with international experts contributing their skills. By centralizing production in Karnataka before shooting in other locations, 'Toxic' aims to highlight the state's contribution to global cinema.

Anticipation Builds Among Fans

Following the success of the 'KGF' series, expectations for Yash's next project are sky-high. The announcement of 'Toxic', with its intriguing premise and star-studded team, has only