Yaseen Calls for Reversal of Power Tariff Hike Amid Financial Distress in Kashmir

Former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Front (PDF), has voiced serious concerns over the recent spike in power tariffs in Kashmir. Yaseen, known for his advocacy for the poor and middle class, has demanded an immediate rollback of the decision, insisting the hike is unaffordable for these vulnerable groups. Amid the ongoing power crisis in the region, Yaseen's call for action resonates deeply with the residents of Kashmir who are grappling with acute financial distress and frequent power outages.

Power Tariff Hike: The Strain on the Common Man

The significant increase in power tariffs has placed a heavy financial burden on the people of Kashmir, particularly the poor and middle class. Yaseen emphasized that residents are already under financial stress and the additional cost of electricity is a burden they can ill afford. The hike in power tariffs has drawn widespread criticism from consumers in both metered and unmetered areas due to its severe impact on their limited budgets.

The Ongoing Power Crisis in Kashmir

Yaseen's outcry is not only against the tariff hike but also the ongoing power crisis in the region. Frequent power outages have led to severe inconvenience for consumers, further escalating the financial distress. Power shortage is particularly affecting students, unit holders, and hoteliers, who rely heavily on a stable power supply for their activities. The situation is further complicated by the leasing of electricity from the Rattle Power Project in Kishtwar to Rajasthan, a move that Yaseen criticizes as adding to the worries of the people.

Call for Immediate Action

Yaseen's call for action is urgent and clear: an immediate reversal of the decision to increase power tariffs and a solution to the ongoing power crisis. He urged the government to revoke both the recent power tariff hike and the reported MOU signed regarding the leasing of electricity from the Rattle Power Project to Gujarat state. His message echoes the sentiment of many in the region who see the actions of the government as unjustified and deepening the anxieties of the people. His voice joins the chorus of those demanding urgent intervention to prevent further suffering for the people of J&K.