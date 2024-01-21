Yadgir Celebrates Jayanti of Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdayya: A Tribute to Rational Thinking

The 12th-century saint, Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdayya, known for his critical Vachanas against blind beliefs and superstitions, was commemorated as part of the Jayanti celebrations in Yadgir. An initiative by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, Kannada and Culture Department, and the Jayantotsava Committee, the event was a testament to the enduring influence of Chowdayya's teachings in society.

Chowdayya's Teachings for a Better Society

Channareddy Patil Tunnur, a Member of the Legislative Assembly, during the inauguration, highlighted the profound contributions of Chowdayya to society. He underscored the importance of comprehending and adopting the teachings encapsulated in the Vachanas for creating a more enlightened and progressive society. Tunnur's address served as a reminder of the timeless wisdom and revolutionary thought process of the 12th-century saint.

Vachana Literature: A Tool for Social Revolution

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol praised the Vachana literature, emphasizing its significance and historical context within the 12th-century revolution led by Basaveshwara. Koteppagol's remarks highlighted the enduring relevance of Vachana literature as a medium for social transformation and the promotion of egalitarian values.

Special Lecture on Ambigara Chowdayya's Life and Work

The event included a special lecture by Chandrashekar Konkal on Ambigara Chowdayya's life and work. The lecture served to illuminate the profound impact of Chowdayya's teachings on society, his resistance against blind beliefs, and his drive to promote rational thinking. The event witnessed attendance from leaders of the Gangamath Koli Kabbaliga community, with active participation from private organizations and political parties, indicating the broad spectrum of influence of Chowdayya's teachings.

The Jayanti celebrations of Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdayya served as a tribute to a revolutionary thinker of the 12th century, whose teachings continue to inspire a rational and enlightened society. The event reiterated the need for the younger generation to adopt these teachings, thereby creating a better society.