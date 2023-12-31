en English
India

XPoSat: ISRO’s New Leap in Space Exploration

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 1:11 pm EST
XPoSat: ISRO’s New Leap in Space Exploration

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is setting the stage for a landmark space mission with the launch of XPoSat, scheduled for January 1, 2024. This initiative comes on the heels of the successful Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 missions, further solidifying ISRO’s influential standing in space exploration and research. The XPoSat mission is designed to delve into the study of cosmic radiation and contribute critical data for scientific advancements. This announcement has ignited considerable excitement among space enthusiasts and the scientific community, marking another significant stride for India in its pursuit of space exploration.

A Deeper Look into XPoSat

Slated for launch at 09:10 am from the first launch-pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, the XPoSat, or X-ray Polarimeter Satellite, will be propelled into an Eastward low inclination orbit via the PSLV-C58 Mission. The satellite configuration has been modified from the MIS-2 bus platform and carries two payloads – POLIX and XSPECT.

The scientific objectives of this mission are multifold, including the study of the distribution of magnetic fields, geometric anisotropies, alignment with regard to the line of sight, and the nature of accelerator in galactic cosmic X-ray sources by measuring the degree of polarization and its angle. The XPoSat will be the 60th launch utilizing ISRO’s workhorse – the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, which has a long history of successful launches, including Chandrayaan-1 in 2008 and Mars Orbiter Spacecraft in 2013.

XPoSat: A Leap in Space Research

The XPoSat denotes India’s first dedicated scientific effort to study the polarization of cosmic X-rays from celestial sources, with a focus on black holes and neutron stars. The spacecraft will carry two scientific payloads, POLIX and XSPECT, to measure the degree and angle of polarization in the medium X-ray energy range and offer spectroscopic information in the energy range of astronomical origin.

The mission aims to investigate the enigmatic world of black holes and other intense X-ray sources in the universe. The launch will be live streamed by ISRO and India Today Science, enabling space enthusiasts worldwide to witness this significant event.

Technological Advancements in Other Sectors

India Science & Technology
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

