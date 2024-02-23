XLRI Achieves Stellar 100% Placement Record for 2022-24 Batch in Jamshedpur and Delhi NCR

In the bustling world of management education, where the winds of change constantly reshape the landscape, XLRI - School of Management stands as a beacon of excellence and achievement. With its campuses in Jamshedpur and Delhi NCR, the institute has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to nurturing future leaders by securing a 100% placement record for its graduating batch of 2022-24. This remarkable feat encompasses both its two-year PGDM (BM) and PGDM (HRM) programs, where all 503 students were offered jobs in the final recruitment process, showcasing the institute's prowess in bridging academia and industry.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

The placement season at XLRI was nothing short of spectacular, with the highest domestic offer reaching an eye-watering Rs 75 lakh per annum within the BFSI sector. The median salary for the batch stood at Rs 28 lakh per annum, while the average was slightly higher at Rs 29.89 lakh per annum, underscoring the high value that employers place on XLRI graduates. A total of 154 recruiting entities participated in the process, making 519 domestic and one international offer. Notably, 33.39% of the students received pre-placement offers, a testament to their exceptional talent and the institute's robust industry connections.

Who's Hiring?

The list of recruiters reads like a who's who of the corporate world, with leading firms across diverse sectors vying to bring XLRI's finest into their fold. Among the major recruiters were Accenture Strategy, Amazon, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, HCL, HUL, Ola, PwC, Reliance, and Tata Steel. This eclectic mix of companies not only highlights the versatile skill set of the students but also the institute's success in preparing them for a wide array of roles in consulting, ITES, e-commerce, sales & marketing, and general management. The participation of 65 new recruiters this season further emphasizes the growing allure of XLRI graduates in the job market.

Preparing Leaders for Tomorrow

XLRI's triumph is not merely a reflection of its academic rigor or the comprehensive nature of its programs. It is a narrative of resilience, adaptability, and foresight in the face of changing market dynamics. The institute's focus on developing well-rounded individuals, ready to take on leadership roles in the corporate world, has been vindicated by this placement season's success. As the students prepare to embark on their professional journeys, the institute takes pride in not just the numbers, but in the readiness and eagerness of its graduates to make meaningful contributions to society and the business world at large.

The story of XLRI's 100% placement record is more than just statistics; it is a testament to the enduring bond between academia and industry, and a beacon of hope for the future of management education in India. As these new graduates step into the world, they carry with them not just the knowledge and skills imparted by one of the country's premier institutions, but the spirit of innovation and leadership that XLRI embodies.