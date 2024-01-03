en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Xiaomi India Considers Local Tablet Production in Line with Make in India Initiative

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Xiaomi India Considers Local Tablet Production in Line with Make in India Initiative

In a move to align with the Indian government’s initiative to foster domestic manufacturing, Xiaomi India is contemplating local production of tablets. The decision comes in response to the government’s plans to cut down on IT hardware imports under the Make in India program. Xiaomi India’s president, Muralikrishnan B., made the announcement during a media briefing.

Aligning with Government Policies

The Indian government recently extended its unrestricted IT hardware imports for an additional year. This will be followed by a gradual restriction commencing on November 1, 2024. The import limits will be determined by multiple factors, including previous import volumes, local production, and exports from India.

Xiaomi, a significant player in the Indian smartphone market, already manufactures all smartphones sold in India locally, thereby contributing to the country’s domestic manufacturing industry. The company also exports its products to several countries, including the UAE, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

Future Plans and Strategy

As part of its future strategy, Xiaomi intends to continue providing affordable 5G smartphones and target the sub-₹10,000 segment. The company is focusing on a three-year strategy that encompasses 5G, AIoT devices, and a connected ecosystem powered by its proprietary HyperOS. The global tech-giant, however, has no immediate plans to introduce its electric car in the Indian market, keeping its automotive ambitions primarily focused on China.

Impact on the Indian IT Hardware Industry

The Indian government’s move to reduce dependence on foreign IT products is expected to boost local manufacturing and create job opportunities. This is part of the broader ‘Make in India’ initiative, aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing and reducing the country’s import bills. The new restrictions apply to a wide range of IT hardware, including laptops, desktops, servers, and networking products.

The government’s decision to extend the deadline for companies to apply for a $2 billion incentive scheme is also expected to attract investments in IT hardware manufacturing. The move comes at a time when electronics imports in India stood at $19.7 billion in the April to June period, a large part of which is accounted for by China.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Juniper Networks' Stock Soars Amidst Key Partnerships and Product Implementations
In a remarkable display of resilience, Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) saw its stock value surge by about 20% in November and December, bouncing back from a 52-week low hit in October. This upward shift has been fueled by a series of significant developments within the company. Key Partnerships Boost Juniper’s Outlook In November, it was
Juniper Networks' Stock Soars Amidst Key Partnerships and Product Implementations
Urban One to Discuss Q3 2023 Results; Rekor Systems Acquires All Traffic Data Services
3 mins ago
Urban One to Discuss Q3 2023 Results; Rekor Systems Acquires All Traffic Data Services
CalPERS' Interim CIO, Dan Bienvenue, Joins CAIA Board of Directors
3 mins ago
CalPERS' Interim CIO, Dan Bienvenue, Joins CAIA Board of Directors
Honeywell: A Testimony of Long-Term Investment Success and Future Growth
1 min ago
Honeywell: A Testimony of Long-Term Investment Success and Future Growth
Malaysia's REIT Sector Set for Positive Performance in 2023
2 mins ago
Malaysia's REIT Sector Set for Positive Performance in 2023
Municipal Bonds Steady Amid Federal Reserve Expectations: A Look into 2024
3 mins ago
Municipal Bonds Steady Amid Federal Reserve Expectations: A Look into 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkey Tail Mushrooms: The Rising Star of Microhealth Rituals
26 seconds
Turkey Tail Mushrooms: The Rising Star of Microhealth Rituals
University of Utah Scientists Unravel Mysteries of the Synaptonemal Complex
40 seconds
University of Utah Scientists Unravel Mysteries of the Synaptonemal Complex
Stanley County Commission: New Leadership and Strategic Decisions Mark a New Era
42 seconds
Stanley County Commission: New Leadership and Strategic Decisions Mark a New Era
FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System
2 mins
FDA Issues Warning on Modified Synovo Total Hip System
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
2 mins
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Calls for Fair Tax Devolution; Scholarship Cuts Spark Backlash
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
3 mins
Demetrious Johnson Picks Mike Perry as 2023 Fighter of the Year, Lauds his Bare-Knuckle Spirit
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
3 mins
Liz Cheney to Make Debut on 'The View': A Stand Against Party Lines
The Hidden Resilience: Why Children Fare Better Against COVID-19
3 mins
The Hidden Resilience: Why Children Fare Better Against COVID-19
Denver Broncos Foundation Amplifies Community Impact with Over $5 Million Donation
3 mins
Denver Broncos Foundation Amplifies Community Impact with Over $5 Million Donation
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
38 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
40 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
59 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app