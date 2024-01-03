Xiaomi India Considers Local Tablet Production in Line with Make in India Initiative

In a move to align with the Indian government’s initiative to foster domestic manufacturing, Xiaomi India is contemplating local production of tablets. The decision comes in response to the government’s plans to cut down on IT hardware imports under the Make in India program. Xiaomi India’s president, Muralikrishnan B., made the announcement during a media briefing.

Aligning with Government Policies

The Indian government recently extended its unrestricted IT hardware imports for an additional year. This will be followed by a gradual restriction commencing on November 1, 2024. The import limits will be determined by multiple factors, including previous import volumes, local production, and exports from India.

Xiaomi, a significant player in the Indian smartphone market, already manufactures all smartphones sold in India locally, thereby contributing to the country’s domestic manufacturing industry. The company also exports its products to several countries, including the UAE, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

Future Plans and Strategy

As part of its future strategy, Xiaomi intends to continue providing affordable 5G smartphones and target the sub-₹10,000 segment. The company is focusing on a three-year strategy that encompasses 5G, AIoT devices, and a connected ecosystem powered by its proprietary HyperOS. The global tech-giant, however, has no immediate plans to introduce its electric car in the Indian market, keeping its automotive ambitions primarily focused on China.

Impact on the Indian IT Hardware Industry

The Indian government’s move to reduce dependence on foreign IT products is expected to boost local manufacturing and create job opportunities. This is part of the broader ‘Make in India’ initiative, aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing and reducing the country’s import bills. The new restrictions apply to a wide range of IT hardware, including laptops, desktops, servers, and networking products.

The government’s decision to extend the deadline for companies to apply for a $2 billion incentive scheme is also expected to attract investments in IT hardware manufacturing. The move comes at a time when electronics imports in India stood at $19.7 billion in the April to June period, a large part of which is accounted for by China.