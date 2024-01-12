en English
Business

Xiaomi Battles Enforcement Directorate’s Seizure Order in High-Stakes Appeal

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
In a landmark case, Chinese smartphone titan Xiaomi has lodged an appeal in the High Court of Karnataka, challenging the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) seizure of a staggering Rs 5,551.27 crore from the company’s bank accounts. This move by the ED was initiated back in 2022, following allegations that Xiaomi flouted the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) rules by transferring funds under the guise of ‘royalty payments’ to entities outside India.

Xiaomi’s Contentions and Legal Tangle

Xiaomi’s legal representative has fervently criticized Section 37A of FEMA, under which this colossal seizure was made. The counsel labelled this provision as draconian and arbitrary because it empowers the authority to seize assets without the necessity of suspicion and does not prescribe any specific qualifications for the authorized officer to act.

Post the initial seizure, Xiaomi was directed to approach the Competent Authority under FEMA. Unfortunately for the smartphone manufacturer, this authority backed the ED’s action, leading Xiaomi to file a petition in the High Court. However, this move too ended in disappointment in April 2023, when Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed Xiaomi’s petition and upheld the validity of Section 37A. Notwithstanding, Xiaomi was granted the liberty to appeal to the Appellate Tribunal.

High Court’s Stand and Upcoming Verdict

The bench hearing the current appeal has maintained a stringent stance, insisting that there will be no further extensions and the final arguments are expected to be completed by January 20. This hard-line approach from the court signals the gravity of the case and the urgency to reach a decision that could have far-reaching implications for foreign companies operating in India.

Implications and Expectations

The outcome of this appeal will not only affect Xiaomi’s operations in India but could also set a precedent for future cases involving alleged violations of FEMA by multinational corporations. The resolution of this case is eagerly anticipated by legal and corporate circles alike, marking a significant juncture in the ongoing discourse on foreign exchange regulations and corporate compliance in India.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

