X-Men '97 Director Jake Castorena Discusses Revival's Socio-Political Echoes from the '90s

It's raining X-Men. Ever since Marvel acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, the IP is slowly and surely making a grand return to the screens. From Patrick Stewart reviving Charles Xavier for a cameo in Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) to Hugh Jackman striking back in Shawn Levy's upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, it's X-Men galore on the big screen. But even the small screen isn't far behind, given the imminent release of X-Men '97, a direct follow-up to X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s.

Advertisment

Reviving a Classic

"This just gave me all the candy. More and more, that's just cool. I'm glad there's a resurgence for fans. They're hungry for the IP. I'm looking forward to all of it," said Jake Castorena, the director of X-Men ‘97, in an exclusive interview. However, he's glad that the decision to revive the popular ‘90s show doesn’t stem from encashing nostalgia porn, but from a brief to do something ‘familiar, but fresh.’ "We've learnt so much in these 30 years – about technology, animation, the medium, storytelling, characters, and the X-Men themselves," said Jake.

Challenges and Triumphs

Advertisment

The IP of X-Men has indeed evolved since 1997. Another animated series, X-Men: Evolution, followed with four seasons from 2000 to 2003. It coincided with the first of three live-action film franchises, Bryan Singer and Brett Ratner's X-Men trilogy (2000-06). Hugh Jackman's Wolverine trilogy came right after in 2009, ending with James Mangold's Logan (2017). And the four prequel movies – First Class (2011), Days of Future Past (2014), Apocalypse (2016), and Dark Phoenix (2019) – were the last we saw of X-Men on the big screen.

Socio-Political Relevance

"There's a reason why we're bringing back the ‘90s show specifically. We’ve grown so much as a culture, as a society, but we also have so much to learn from, so much to grow. We can always be looking for those blind spots. As artists, I feel it's imperative that we help recognise people without voice. That's what I love about this IP, about this show: it speaks to that, with its great dialogue and talking points," said Jake, underlining how X-Men is as socio-politically relevant today as it was back in the '90s.

X-Men '97 will premiere in India on Disney+ Hotstar on March 20. A new episode will drop every Wednesday.