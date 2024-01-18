World’s Tallest Statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Set for Unveiling

In a significant gesture that symbolizes the recognition of social justice and the ongoing commitment to equality in India, a monumental statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, known as the ‘Statue of Social Justice,’ has been erected. Positioned in Vijayawada, India, this statue stands as the world’s tallest Ambedkar statue and is poised to be unveiled on January 19.

World’s Tallest Ambedkar Statue

The 206-feet statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, a prominent Indian jurist, economist, and social reformer, is a towering embodiment of his enduring legacy. Installed on an 81-feet pedestal at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, the statue, built with a budget of ₹400 crores, is the tallest representation of Dr. Ambedkar in the world. The Andhra Pradesh government’s dedication to this project reflects the immense respect and reverence for the principal architect of the Indian Constitution.

Symbol of Social Justice

The statue, aptly named the ‘Statue of Social Justice,’ is more than a monument. It is a tribute to Dr. Ambedkar’s relentless efforts in combating social discrimination against untouchables (Dalits), and his staunch support for women and labor rights. This impressive structure is expected to be a source of inspiration for many, reflecting Dr. Ambedkar’s steadfast dedication to promoting social harmony and justice.

Inauguration and Expectations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to unveil the statue, emphasizing its historical significance and emotional appeal. The monument also includes an auditorium, convention center, and museum, designed to attract tourists. An expected influx of around 1.20 lakh people is anticipated on the first day of opening, marking the beginning of the statue’s role as a landmark of social justice.