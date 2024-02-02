World Wetlands Day: Principal Chief Conservator Stresses Importance of Wetlands in Human Wellbeing

On World Wetlands Day, the Forest Department in Mangalagiri, led by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Chiranjiv Choudhary, focused on the theme 'wetlands and human wellbeing'. Choudhary, along with other senior officers, underscored how integral these ecosystems are to the well-being of humans and the blue economy.

The Wetlands' Role in Sustaining Life

Choudhary stressed the ecological benefits of wetlands. They play a vital role in supporting livelihoods, purifying water, controlling coastal erosion, and sequestering carbon. The importance of this is especially evident in mangrove ecosystems, which act as carbon sinks.

Preserving Wetlands for the Future

The World Wildlife Fund has identified 26 priority wetlands, and the list has been submitted to the State Wetland Authority for action. Notably, efforts are underway to achieve Ramsar status for the Coringa sanctuary and to forward conservation proposals for various other wetland areas.

India's Wetlands Conservation Efforts

India, with 75 Ramsar sites, including Kolleru lake in Andhra Pradesh, has been proactive in this regard. Choudhary highlighted the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's mandate for states to conduct a Wetland Campaign, set targets for ground truthing, foster partnerships with multiple stakeholders, enroll Wetland Mitras, and assess carbon at Ramsar sites, showcasing the country's commitment to wetland conservation.