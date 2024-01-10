World Hindi Day: A Testament to Hindi’s Global Significance

The celebration of World Hindi Day, or Vishwa Hindi Diwas, held annually on January 10th, pays homage to the global recognition and respect for the Hindi language. Commemorating the day in 1949 when Hindi first resonated within the United Nations General Assembly, the event underscores the language’s international significance. Indian Embassies worldwide, in collaboration with institutions and communities, orchestrate festivities and cultural events, spotlighting the cultural richness and heritage inherent to the Hindi language. By celebrating World Hindi Day, we are reminded of the importance of preserving and promoting all languages for cultural and historical preservation.

World Hindi Day 2024: A Global Celebration

In 2024, the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) in Colombo coordinated a two-day event, celebrating World Hindi Day in collaboration with Sri Lankan universities and institutions. The event featured presentations by Hindi scholars, student research presentations, and the distribution of Hindi examination certificates to Sri Lankan students. The High Commissioner, who opened the event, accentuated the increasing importance of Hindi as an international language and lauded the contributions of Hindi institutions and scholars in Sri Lanka.

Cultural Richness of Hindi

Actress Shubhangi Atre underscored the significance of Hindi as a global language, stressing the importance of children learning and enjoying Hindi. She shared her experiences with Hindi idioms while shooting a sitcom and emphasized the profound meanings and morals these proverbs encapsulate, reflecting the cultural and linguistic richness of the language.

World Hindi Day: Preserving Linguistic Diversity

World Hindi Day is also an opportunity to reflect on the evolving nature of the Hindi language, as evidenced by the language learning app Duolingo, which explored quirky and lesser-known Hindi words. The celebration of World Hindi Day extends beyond mere recognition of the language; it serves as a platform for promoting cross-cultural understanding, enriching global communication, and preserving linguistic and cultural heritage. Hindi, a language with a significant diaspora, contributes to linguistic diversity and plays a crucial role in connecting people across geographical boundaries.

As we navigate the evolving landscape of language and culture, the celebration of World Hindi Day serves as a poignant reminder of the interconnectedness of languages and the need to cherish and preserve linguistic diversity. It invites us to appreciate the beauty and richness of Hindi, both as a language with historical significance and as a vibrant and evolving medium of communication and expression.