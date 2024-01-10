en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

World Hindi Day: A Testament to Hindi’s Global Significance

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
World Hindi Day: A Testament to Hindi’s Global Significance

The celebration of World Hindi Day, or Vishwa Hindi Diwas, held annually on January 10th, pays homage to the global recognition and respect for the Hindi language. Commemorating the day in 1949 when Hindi first resonated within the United Nations General Assembly, the event underscores the language’s international significance. Indian Embassies worldwide, in collaboration with institutions and communities, orchestrate festivities and cultural events, spotlighting the cultural richness and heritage inherent to the Hindi language. By celebrating World Hindi Day, we are reminded of the importance of preserving and promoting all languages for cultural and historical preservation.

World Hindi Day 2024: A Global Celebration

In 2024, the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) in Colombo coordinated a two-day event, celebrating World Hindi Day in collaboration with Sri Lankan universities and institutions. The event featured presentations by Hindi scholars, student research presentations, and the distribution of Hindi examination certificates to Sri Lankan students. The High Commissioner, who opened the event, accentuated the increasing importance of Hindi as an international language and lauded the contributions of Hindi institutions and scholars in Sri Lanka.

Cultural Richness of Hindi

Actress Shubhangi Atre underscored the significance of Hindi as a global language, stressing the importance of children learning and enjoying Hindi. She shared her experiences with Hindi idioms while shooting a sitcom and emphasized the profound meanings and morals these proverbs encapsulate, reflecting the cultural and linguistic richness of the language.

World Hindi Day: Preserving Linguistic Diversity

World Hindi Day is also an opportunity to reflect on the evolving nature of the Hindi language, as evidenced by the language learning app Duolingo, which explored quirky and lesser-known Hindi words. The celebration of World Hindi Day extends beyond mere recognition of the language; it serves as a platform for promoting cross-cultural understanding, enriching global communication, and preserving linguistic and cultural heritage. Hindi, a language with a significant diaspora, contributes to linguistic diversity and plays a crucial role in connecting people across geographical boundaries.

As we navigate the evolving landscape of language and culture, the celebration of World Hindi Day serves as a poignant reminder of the interconnectedness of languages and the need to cherish and preserve linguistic diversity. It invites us to appreciate the beauty and richness of Hindi, both as a language with historical significance and as a vibrant and evolving medium of communication and expression.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
8 mins ago
Indian Football's Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali's Impact
The Indian national football team, known for its defensive prowess, has concluded a remarkable 2023 with nine clean sheets, a feat attributed to the influence of Mahesh Gawali, the team’s assistant coach, and a former Indian centre-back. The team’s star centre-back, Sandesh Jhingan, has expressed his admiration for Gawali’s contributions, highlighting the respect he commands
Indian Football's Defensive Success in 2023: Mahesh Gawali's Impact
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
15 mins ago
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
Child Rights Commission Summons YouTube Official Over Indecent Content
18 mins ago
Child Rights Commission Summons YouTube Official Over Indecent Content
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
10 mins ago
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
Mumbai Bank Manager Killed by Boyfriend in a Fit of Jealousy
13 mins ago
Mumbai Bank Manager Killed by Boyfriend in a Fit of Jealousy
Indian Telecom Industry Holds Steady Amid Global Uncertainties: 2023-2030 Report
15 mins ago
Indian Telecom Industry Holds Steady Amid Global Uncertainties: 2023-2030 Report
Latest Headlines
World News
THABISO Youth Centre and Mpilo Central Hospital Launch Mortuary Science School
40 seconds
THABISO Youth Centre and Mpilo Central Hospital Launch Mortuary Science School
Ablative Solutions Pioneers Unique Alcohol-Based Renal Denervation System
1 min
Ablative Solutions Pioneers Unique Alcohol-Based Renal Denervation System
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
1 min
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Pledges Support for Martyrs, Resilience Against Terrorism
3 mins
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Pledges Support for Martyrs, Resilience Against Terrorism
Houston Rockets' Revival: The Jeff Green and Ime Udoka Impact
3 mins
Houston Rockets' Revival: The Jeff Green and Ime Udoka Impact
Sibling Count Linked to Teen Mental Health: A Cross-Cultural Study
6 mins
Sibling Count Linked to Teen Mental Health: A Cross-Cultural Study
Megyn Kelly Discusses Potential Game-Changing Impact of a Michelle Obama 2024 Presidential Run
6 mins
Megyn Kelly Discusses Potential Game-Changing Impact of a Michelle Obama 2024 Presidential Run
Kate Hudson Teams Up with MyFitnessPal: Advocating Realistic Health Goals and Balanced Parenting
7 mins
Kate Hudson Teams Up with MyFitnessPal: Advocating Realistic Health Goals and Balanced Parenting
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
8 mins
Albanian Prime Minister Switches to Domestic Financing for Porto Romano Port Construction
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app