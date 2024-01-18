en English
World Economic Forum 2024: Spotlight on India’s Global Rise and Pressing Global Challenges

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
2024’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, a pivotal event on the global stage, has unveiled an expansive agenda, spotlighting India’s rising influence, technological strides, and pressing healthcare issues. The forum’s chief tagged India as a ‘bright spot amid global gloom’, accentuating the country’s potential in the global panorama.

India: A Global Powerhouse in Making

Noteworthy events included an exclusive interview with Union Minister Smriti Irani, shedding light on India’s digital metamorphosis and the vision of achieving energy self-reliance by 2047. The WEF underscored India’s ascension as a global hub, delving into sectors expected to outperform in the future. The spotlight fell significantly on technology and artificial intelligence, given their transformative potential.

Geopolitical Tensions and Domestic Developments

The WEF’s agenda did not shy away from addressing geopolitical skirmishes, providing coverage of Pakistan’s strike on ‘militant targets’ in Iran, leading to unfortunate casualties, followed by Iran’s retaliation on an Israeli ‘spy headquarters’ in Iraq. On the domestic front, the forum discussed the redevelopment of Ayodhya, including the Ram Temple’s construction, alongside the Indian government’s urban expansion plans, such as the Adani Group’s involvement in the Dharavi redevelopment project.

Healthcare Concerns and Economic Slowdown

The forum also voiced healthcare concerns, advocating preventative measures against the spread of ‘super bugs’. It released a report forecasting a significant economic slowdown, the lowest rate in three decades by 2030. The report called for an innovative approach to economic growth, one that harmonizes efficiency with sustainability, resilience, and equity. It unveiled that most nations continue to grow in ways that neither encourage inclusivity nor sustainability, and are limited in their ability to foster or leverage innovation.

In conclusion, the 2024 WEF in Davos has set a comprehensive agenda, highlighting India’s rise in the global order, addressing geopolitical tensions, and underscoring the urgency of sustainable growth and healthcare challenges. The forum, thus, continues its role as a significant platform for dissecting and discussing global trends and challenges.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

