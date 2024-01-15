World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' in a Technological Era

The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to commence on January 15, 2024, in Davos, Switzerland. Under the theme 'Rebuilding Trust', the five-day event aims to explore fresh technological opportunities and their implications on decision-making and global partnerships.

Advertisment

Mapping the Future

The forum brings together an impressive array of over 100 governments, international organizations, and 1000+ global companies, along with civil society, academia, and media. It offers a platform to address security crises, formulate economic frameworks for growth, discuss AI benefits, and its regulatory landscape. A key focus will be on envisioning a carbon-neutral and nature-positive world by 2050, while ensuring access to energy, food, and water.

AI, Growth and India's Potential

Advertisment

The spotlight will be on Artificial Intelligence (AI), exploring how it can be harnessed for universal benefit and its interfacing with technologies like 5/6G, quantum computing, and biotechnology. The divergent regulatory landscape's impact on balancing innovation with societal risks will also be discussed. The conference will spotlight India's burgeoning potential, with global industry leaders weighing in on the country's opportunities with AI and its projected growth to become the world's third-largest economy by 2025.

Voices from the Industry

Notable industry figures will share their insights. Niranjan Gupta, CEO of Hero MotoCorp, will discuss responsible AI practices, while Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman of S4 Capital, will express bullish sentiment on India. Dr. Reddy's will announce its plans to invest in biosimilars and APIs, and AI guru Andrew Ng will offer advice to AI startups. The conference is set to serve as a key platform for leaders to discuss and shape the future of our global society.