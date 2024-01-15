en English
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust, Harnessing AI and the Role of India

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust, Harnessing AI and the Role of India

The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), a beacon of global economic discussions, is set to take place from January 15 to 19, 2024, in the scenic Alpine town of Davos, Switzerland. Under the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’, this influential gathering aims at fostering an open and constructive dialogue among a plethora of global leaders hailing from over 100 governments, international organizations, more than 1000 companies, civil society, academia, and the media.

Addressing Security Crises and Fostering Cooperation

In the light of ongoing security crises, particularly those riddling the Middle East, the WEF is set to focus on devising strategies to foster cooperation and facilitate joint efforts that lead to win-win outcomes. Additionally, the forum will also concentrate on drafting a new economic framework aimed at averting the prospects of low growth that plague the global economy.

Harnessing AI for Societal Benefit

Another crucial aspect of the WEF’s agenda revolves around the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) for societal benefit. The forum will delve into the potential of AI, regulatory challenges it poses, and its integration with other transformative technologies like 5/6G, quantum computing, and biotechnology.

A Systemic Approach to Achieve Carbon Neutrality

The WEF is also expected to highlight a systemic approach to achieve carbon neutrality and a nature-positive world by 2050. This approach is expected to ensure access to energy, food, and water while simultaneously maintaining ecological balance.

India: A Bright Spot in the Global Landscape

The Indian subcontinent, particularly states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, is all set to showcase its innovation and skilled talent at the WEF Davos 2024. Niranjan Gupta of HeroMotoCorp has touted India as a bright spot in the global landscape with highly positive forecasts for the next decade.

Impact of AI on Jobs Amid Tech Industry Layoffs

Amid an industry-wide wave of layoffs in the tech sector, companies like HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra are expected to discuss hiring trends. They aim to shed light on the impact of AI on jobs, providing valuable insights into the future of work in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

