en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

World Economic Forum 2024: A Convergence of Global Leaders to Rebuild Trust and Harness AI

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:40 am EST
World Economic Forum 2024: A Convergence of Global Leaders to Rebuild Trust and Harness AI

The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is set to take place from January 15 to 19, 2024, in Davos, Switzerland. This year’s theme, ‘Rebuilding Trust’, reflects the forum’s aim to explore new technologies’ opportunities and impacts on decision-making and global partnerships. The event is expected to attract over 100 governments, major international organizations, and more than 1000 global companies, alongside representatives from civil society, academia, and global media.

WEF 2024: A Platform for Constructive Dialogue

At the heart of this year’s conference is the focus on open and constructive dialogue between diverse leaders to address complex global challenges. The key issues up for discussion range from managing security crises and fostering cooperation for mutual benefit, to establishing a new economic framework that fosters growth. The forum will also delve into the nuances of leveraging AI for societal benefit, balancing innovation with regulation, integrating transformative technologies, and developing strategies for a carbon-neutral and nature-positive world by 2050.

India: A ‘Bright Spot’ in Technology

Despite global tech layoffs, India emerges as a ‘bright spot’ in this year’s WEF due to its tech industry’s focus on AI. For example, HCL Tech plans to hire 30,000 people in 2023, indicating a different approach to the talent landscape compared to other tech firms. States like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will be using the WEF platform to highlight their innovations and skilled talent pools, strengthening India’s position on the global stage.

Prominent Speakers and The Role of AI

High-profile figures such as Sam Altman, Satya Nadella, and Yann Lecun are set to take center stage at the forum. Their discussions will revolve around AI’s role in this transforming world. The influence of AI is significant, with its potential to contribute to misinformation and disinformation, as highlighted in the WEF’s Global Risks Report for 2024.

The 54th annual meeting of the WEF signifies more than a gathering of global leaders. It serves as a beacon of hope, a platform for dialogue, and a catalyst for change in the face of mounting global challenges. As the world converges in Davos, the decisions and discussions that ensue will shape the trajectory of our shared future.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Global Markets Hold Steady Amid Anticipation of Key Economic Decisions
Monday’s global stock markets revealed minimal movement, with the MSCI’s world stock index remaining unperturbed in European morning trading, following a marginal dip of 0.35% earlier this year. This drop was in the wake of a significant 20% surge in 2023. Contrary to investor expectations, China’s central bank refrained from slashing its medium-term policy rate,
Global Markets Hold Steady Amid Anticipation of Key Economic Decisions
World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos to Focus on 'Rebuilding Trust' and Global Challenges
8 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos to Focus on 'Rebuilding Trust' and Global Challenges
Revolutionizing India's Power Sector: The Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2024
8 mins ago
Revolutionizing India's Power Sector: The Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2024
Apple Offers Unprecedented Discounts in China Amid Sales Concerns
2 mins ago
Apple Offers Unprecedented Discounts in China Amid Sales Concerns
India's WPI Inflation Reaches 9-Month High, Fuelled by Rising Food Prices
3 mins ago
India's WPI Inflation Reaches 9-Month High, Fuelled by Rising Food Prices
Antony Waste Handling Cell Q3 Results: Growth and Challenges
5 mins ago
Antony Waste Handling Cell Q3 Results: Growth and Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
2 mins
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
2 mins
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
Milind Deora Swaps Congress for Shiv Sena: A Blow for the Grand Old Party
3 mins
Milind Deora Swaps Congress for Shiv Sena: A Blow for the Grand Old Party
Sumo Wrestling Returns to Melbourne After Fifty Years: A Cultural Exchange in the Offing
3 mins
Sumo Wrestling Returns to Melbourne After Fifty Years: A Cultural Exchange in the Offing
London's Salad Bars: A Testament to Evolving Dietary Habits
6 mins
London's Salad Bars: A Testament to Evolving Dietary Habits
Josef Fritzl, Austrian Man Who Imprisoned Daughter, May Be Released Due to Ailing Health
8 mins
Josef Fritzl, Austrian Man Who Imprisoned Daughter, May Be Released Due to Ailing Health
Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Donald Trump: Unpacking the Implications
9 mins
Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Donald Trump: Unpacking the Implications
Stefanos Tsitsipas' 'Wonder Shot' Propels Him to Second Round in Melbourne Tournament
10 mins
Stefanos Tsitsipas' 'Wonder Shot' Propels Him to Second Round in Melbourne Tournament
Jim Jordan Admires Trump's Aversion to Losing: The Irony of Political Losses and Detroit Lions' Historic Victory
11 mins
Jim Jordan Admires Trump's Aversion to Losing: The Irony of Political Losses and Detroit Lions' Historic Victory
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
58 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app