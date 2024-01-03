en English
Fashion

World Designer Forum Celebrates Fusion of Indian Heritage and Modern Fashion at National Designer Awards 2023

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
World Designer Forum Celebrates Fusion of Indian Heritage and Modern Fashion at National Designer Awards 2023

The World Designer Forum (WDF) recently hosted the National Designer Awards 2023 in New Delhi, setting a shining beacon of the amalgamation of Indian heritage with contemporary fashion. The event was a grand spectacle attended by more than 5000 fashion designers from across India, and a few eminent personalities from the film industry and other fields. It was a testament to the WDF’s endorsement of the Indian Prime Minister’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, thereby integrating Indian handloom with global fashion trends.

Unveiling the Pinnacle of Design Excellence

The awards celebrated the zenith of design excellence, honoring numerous accomplished fashion designers. Distinctive awards were bestowed upon renowned designers such as Neeta Lulla for ‘Best Ethnic Elegance Award’, Anamika Khanna for ‘Best Bold Silhouettes Couture Award’, Varun Bahl for ‘Best Timeless Classic Fashion Couturier Award’, and Rina Dhaka for ‘Best Innovative Style Pioneer Awards of the Year’. The ‘Best Resort Wear Collection of the Year’ accolade was given to Ken Ferns, further adding to the brilliance of the event.

Exemplifying a Blend of Cultures

In addition to the awards, the WDF organized a fashion show in Gujarat, where model Mujeem, under the guidance of Designer Vinit Jadhav, displayed a men’s wear costume inspired by the Lal Bagh Palace of Indore. The outfit showcased a splendid fusion of Indian culture with Italian architecture, a testament to intricate detailing and aesthetic brilliance. This presentation garnered global praise, spotlighting Gujarat’s sartorial elegance and rich cultural heritage.

A Glimpse of the Future

Looking forward, the WDF has announced plans for the National Designer Awards 2024, scheduled to take place on January 5, 2024, with forthcoming shows in Goa and Colombo. Also, the stage is set for the 14th annual international competition, the AZ Awards 2024, which is open for submissions until February 23. This competition is a celebration of design and architectural excellence worldwide, encompassing various categories such as architecture, landscape architecture, urban design, interiors, design, experiential graphic design, concepts, and the A+ Award for best student work. The AZ Awards trophy, designed by a distinguished designer, awaits the winners.

Fashion India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

