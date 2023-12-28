en English
Wonderla Holidays Eyes Smaller Cities for Expansion, Anticipates Revenue Growth

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:52 am EST
Wonderla Holidays Eyes Smaller Cities for Expansion, Anticipates Revenue Growth

In a recent statement, Arun K Chittilappilly, a pivotal figure at Wonderla Holidays, expressed strong optimism concerning the company’s financial prospects. He anticipates that the company’s revenues will exceed those of the preceding year. This optimism stems from Wonderla Holidays’ new strategic approach to target expansion in smaller cities. These areas offer a lower capital expenditure (capex) cost, presenting a lucrative opportunity for the company to bolster profitability and widen their market reach.

A Strategic Shift Towards Smaller Cities

The decision to focus on smaller cities is a key component of Wonderla Holidays’ broader growth strategy. By tapping into less densely populated areas, the company aims to capitalize on potentially untapped markets and unlock new customer segments. This strategy not only promises to increase the accessibility of their services but also to establish a stronger presence in the leisure and entertainment industry across different regions.

Financial Performance and Market Standing

As of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, Wonderla Holidays reported a Total Operating Revenue of Rs. 127.55 Cr. and Equity Capital of Rs. 56.55 Cr. The firm’s market cap as of December 28, 2023, stands at ₹4,740.84Cr. The company’s share price on the same date is ₹838.00, with a 52-week high/low of ₹995.50 and ₹325.50 respectively. The P/E ratio is 27.56, and the PB ratio is 4.99.

Competitive Landscape

While Wonderla Holidays is making strategic moves, its competition is not far behind. Honasa Consumer Ltd, a prominent player in the Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) industry, has reported robust financial results for Q2 and H1 FY24. The company’s profits have seen exponential growth, with H1 Profit After Tax surging by 1,377% to Rs 54 crore. Honasa Consumer’s expansion strategy, combined with its commitment to innovation and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, positions it as a formidable competitor in the BPC industry.

Business India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

