en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Women’s Share in Life Insurance Policies Dips Slightly in India

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:20 am EST
Women’s Share in Life Insurance Policies Dips Slightly in India

In a recent study conducted by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), it was revealed that the proportion of life insurance policies sold to women in India saw a slight decline in the fiscal year 2022-23. The percentage dipped to 34.2 percent compared to the previous fiscal’s figure of 34.7 percent. The study focused on individual new business data and showed that out of the total 2.84 crore policies sold, 97.38 lakh were issued to women.

Regional Differences and Settlement Ratios

Geographically, the highest share of policies issued to women was seen in Karnataka, Kerala, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Meghalaya. In contrast, Ladakh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat recorded lower percentages. Additionally, the life insurance claim settlement ratio experienced a minor dip in the fiscal year 2022-23, with both the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and private insurers recording a decrease in their ratios.

Health Insurance Claim Settlements

When it comes to the health insurance sector, the claim settlement rate by policy count stood at 85.66 percent. However, the amount paid was significantly lower at 71.62 percent, reflecting a trend of partial settlements. The average payout per health insurance claim was Rs 30,087, with the majority of the settlements made through the cashless mode.

‘Insurance for All’ Target by 2047

Despite the ambitious target set by the IRDAI of ‘Insurance for All’ by the year 2047, life insurance penetration in India decreased marginally from 3.2 percent to 3 percent. Non-life insurance penetration remained steady at 1 percent. Consequently, there was an overall reduction in insurance penetration to 4 percent in 2022-23 from 4.2 percent in 2021-22. Nonetheless, insurance density, represented by the per capita premium, showed a slight increase in life insurance density to $70 and an overall rise to $92 in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UK Braces for Highest Corporate Insolvencies Since 2004: PwC Report

By Israel Ojoko

Amazon's Stock Valuation: A Promising Future, According to Analyst James Cakmak

By Olalekan Adigun

Tech Giants Reaffirm Advertising's Role Amid Economic Uncertainties

By Bijay Laxmi

Cathie Wood's ARK ETF Shifts Investment Strategy in Bitcoin Assets

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Stock Markets Soar to Record Highs, Closing the Year on a High ...
@Business · 2 mins
Indian Stock Markets Soar to Record Highs, Closing the Year on a High ...
heart comment 0
Iran and Russia Bypass US Dollar in Trade Agreement

By Momen Zellmi

Iran and Russia Bypass US Dollar in Trade Agreement
Streaming Industry Bracing for Major Consolidation, Predicts Analyst

By Geeta Pillai

Streaming Industry Bracing for Major Consolidation, Predicts Analyst
Neogen Chemicals Sets Eyes on Recovery and Revenue Growth: Insights from Dr. Harin Kanani

By Rafia Tasleem

Neogen Chemicals Sets Eyes on Recovery and Revenue Growth: Insights from Dr. Harin Kanani
Former Microsoft HR VP Explains Timing of Company Layoffs, Predicts Challenging 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Former Microsoft HR VP Explains Timing of Company Layoffs, Predicts Challenging 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
44 seconds
Bayelsa Governor Diri Lauds Predecessor Dickson for Political Maturity
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
2 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
3 mins
Telangana's Praja Palana Program: Bridging the Gap Between Citizens and Government Services
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
5 mins
Canadian Scientist Pioneers New Frontier in Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
5 mins
Live Bullets or Tear Gas? Unrest Over DR Congo Election Results
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
6 mins
Veterans' Minister, TV Presenter Spar Over Veteran Homelessness
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
6 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
6 mins
The Power of Breakfast: Nutrition Experts Weigh In
UNSC Reflects on a Decade Since Euromaidan Amid Global Tensions
7 mins
UNSC Reflects on a Decade Since Euromaidan Amid Global Tensions
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
2 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
6 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
35 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
44 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
54 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app