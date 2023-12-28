Women’s Share in Life Insurance Policies Dips Slightly in India

In a recent study conducted by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), it was revealed that the proportion of life insurance policies sold to women in India saw a slight decline in the fiscal year 2022-23. The percentage dipped to 34.2 percent compared to the previous fiscal’s figure of 34.7 percent. The study focused on individual new business data and showed that out of the total 2.84 crore policies sold, 97.38 lakh were issued to women.

Regional Differences and Settlement Ratios

Geographically, the highest share of policies issued to women was seen in Karnataka, Kerala, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Meghalaya. In contrast, Ladakh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat recorded lower percentages. Additionally, the life insurance claim settlement ratio experienced a minor dip in the fiscal year 2022-23, with both the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and private insurers recording a decrease in their ratios.

Health Insurance Claim Settlements

When it comes to the health insurance sector, the claim settlement rate by policy count stood at 85.66 percent. However, the amount paid was significantly lower at 71.62 percent, reflecting a trend of partial settlements. The average payout per health insurance claim was Rs 30,087, with the majority of the settlements made through the cashless mode.

‘Insurance for All’ Target by 2047

Despite the ambitious target set by the IRDAI of ‘Insurance for All’ by the year 2047, life insurance penetration in India decreased marginally from 3.2 percent to 3 percent. Non-life insurance penetration remained steady at 1 percent. Consequently, there was an overall reduction in insurance penetration to 4 percent in 2022-23 from 4.2 percent in 2021-22. Nonetheless, insurance density, represented by the per capita premium, showed a slight increase in life insurance density to $70 and an overall rise to $92 in the 2022-23 fiscal year.