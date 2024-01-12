Women’s Kite Festival-2024: An Uprising for Equality in the Skies of Pen Town

On the dawn of January 13, the serene town of Pen in Maharashtra’s Raigad district will be a canvas to an uprising, a rebellion of sorts, in the form of the 11th edition of the ‘Women’s Kite Festival-2024’. Organized by the Ankur Trust and Women’s Atrocities Forum (WAF), the festival is expecting the participation of nearly a thousand women, all united under the theme ‘Nirdhar Maaza’ or ‘I Declare’.

Women’s Kite Festival: A Clarion Call for Equality

More than a celebration, the festival is an assertion of women’s empowerment and gender equality, serving as a platform to highlight social issues that often lurk in the shadows. The participants will stand united against discrimination, sexual abuse, and harassment, thereby amplifying the message of equality and respect.

A Celebration of Makar Sankranti with a Twist

In a deft move to challenge norms, the Women’s Kite Festival coincides with Makar Sankranti, traditionally a male-dominated festival. The women participating in the event come from various backgrounds – Gram Panchayat members, daily wage earners, orphans, girls with special needs, tribals, and housewives. This diverse representation underscores the festival’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

Eco-Friendly Kites: Symbolizing Aspirations of Liberation

True to the spirit of liberation and respect for all forms of life, the women will fly handmade eco-friendly paper kites using cotton threads. This thoughtful gesture aims to prevent harm to birds and other aerial creatures, reinforcing the festival’s ethos of coexistence and harmony. As these kites soar into the sky, they symbolize the participants’ aspiration for liberation and equality, a sight that promises to be as moving as it is inspirational.

Steered by social activist Vaishali Patil, the Women’s Kite Festival-2024 is set to be an event that will echo the voices of a thousand women, reaching far beyond the boundaries of Pen town. The sky on Makar Sankranti will not just witness flying kites; it will witness the soaring dreams and unwavering resolve of women united for change.