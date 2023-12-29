Women Workers: The Unsung Heroes in the Construction of Ram Temple

India’s Ram Temple, a structure of significant historical and religious importance, is currently under construction and the spotlight is on an unlikely workforce. A recent video has surfaced, highlighting the role of women workers in the labor-intensive process of polishing stones for the temple’s construction.

Women Powering the Construction of Ram Temple

The video features diligent women workers, their hands expertly maneuvering over the stones, polishing them to perfection. These stones are not mere construction material but the foundational elements of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Their dedication and hard work are shaping a monument that is anticipated to become a national landmark upon completion.

A High-Profile Consecration Ceremony

Prior to the consecration ceremony, 2100 women performed the ‘Durduriya Puja’, a ritual intended to remove obstacles and ensure the smooth progress of the temple’s construction. The ceremony was a testament to the integral role these women play in the creation of the temple. The consecration process, a significant ritual in Hinduism, will finalize the temple’s sanctification.

Booking For Aartis Commence

Booking for the ‘Aarti’ of Lord Ram at the Ram Temple has also commenced. Three Aartis have been scheduled for morning, afternoon, and evening, with a maximum of 30 participants allowed for each Aarti. The final consecration ceremony is scheduled for January 16-22, marking the culmination of the temple’s construction and the beginning of its religious function.

The video of the women workers, their hands tirelessly working on the construction of a monument of national importance, underscores their invaluable contribution to this monumental project. The Ram Temple, once completed, will stand as a testament to their labor and the spirit of inclusive participation in the creation of a significant national landmark.