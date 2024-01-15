en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Women Officers Deployed to Frontier Outpost in Maoist Zone: A Tactical Shift in Counter-Insurgency

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:01 pm EST
Women Officers Deployed to Frontier Outpost in Maoist Zone: A Tactical Shift in Counter-Insurgency

In an unprecedented move, 11 women officers from the Maharashtra police have been deployed to a strategically crucial frontier outpost in Gadchiroli district’s Wangeturi, near the pulsating Maoist heartland of Abujmarh. This move marks a significant deviation from traditional counter-insurgency tactics, where such outposts are typically secured before any police deployment.

A Tactical Shift

This outpost serves as a vital cog in the fight against Maoist activities, plugging the transit route to the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh zone, a hotbed for insurgency. The presence of the women officers has introduced an element of unpredictability, disrupting Maoist operations and curbing their movement. However, the outpost remains vulnerable to attacks from any direction, requiring the deployed forces to maintain constant vigilance.

Challenging Gender Norms

The deployment of women officers to such a critical and volatile location challenges traditional gender roles in conflict zones and is a significant step towards inclusivity and gender equality within the police forces. Traditionally, men have dominated these roles, with women often relegated to the sidelines. This move shatters that precedent, demonstrating confidence in the abilities and skills of women officers.

Building Community Relations

Women officers, with their unique perspective and approach, could potentially foster stronger relations with the local community, a key aspect in successful counter-insurgency operations. Their presence in a region infamous for its insurgency could pave the way for a new dynamic in security efforts, offering a fresh and effective approach to combating Maoist activities.

0
India Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
17 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan Buys Luxury Plot in Ayodhya's The Sarayu
Bollywood stalwart Amitabh Bachchan has made a noteworthy real estate investment by acquiring a plot in The Sarayu, an upcoming 7-star mixed-use development in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The plot, spanning around 10,000 square feet, is valued at approximately 14.5 crore Indian Rupees. The Sarayu: A Pinnacle of Luxury and Spirituality The Sarayu, a prestigious project
Amitabh Bachchan Buys Luxury Plot in Ayodhya's The Sarayu
Prabhas to Lead in New Horror-Comedy 'The Raja Saab': First Look Creates Buzz
35 mins ago
Prabhas to Lead in New Horror-Comedy 'The Raja Saab': First Look Creates Buzz
Ayodhya's Unprecedented Vision: The World's First Vegetarian-Only Seven-Star Hotel
35 mins ago
Ayodhya's Unprecedented Vision: The World's First Vegetarian-Only Seven-Star Hotel
Indian Astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission Set to Don Russian-Made Space Suits : Reports
18 mins ago
Indian Astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission Set to Don Russian-Made Space Suits : Reports
Maharashtra Chief Minister Initiates Statewide Cleanliness Drive for Temples
29 mins ago
Maharashtra Chief Minister Initiates Statewide Cleanliness Drive for Temples
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
34 mins ago
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
Latest Headlines
World News
Ironman Athletes Heroically Rescue 25 Tourists Caught in Flash Rip
16 seconds
Ironman Athletes Heroically Rescue 25 Tourists Caught in Flash Rip
Unfulfilled Promises and Internal Conflict Threaten Zambian Political Landscape
2 mins
Unfulfilled Promises and Internal Conflict Threaten Zambian Political Landscape
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
5 mins
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
Defiant Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President, Ignoring Beijing's Warnings
5 mins
Defiant Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President, Ignoring Beijing's Warnings
Clashes Erupt in Guatemala as President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed
5 mins
Clashes Erupt in Guatemala as President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo's Inauguration Delayed
Czech Republic Secures Historic Silver at U18 Women's Hockey World Championship
7 mins
Czech Republic Secures Historic Silver at U18 Women's Hockey World Championship
Electoral Reform Coalition Facilitates Public Discussion on Democratic Improvement
9 mins
Electoral Reform Coalition Facilitates Public Discussion on Democratic Improvement
Uncharted Territory: New Recreational Drugs Pose Unknown Dangers
11 mins
Uncharted Territory: New Recreational Drugs Pose Unknown Dangers
Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo
11 mins
Guatemala Congress Resumes Amid Tensions Over Delayed Inauguration of President-elect Arevalo
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
15 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
16 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app